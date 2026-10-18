How 'Jam Sandwich' Became Slang For Certain British Police Cars

A lot of British slang doesn't seem to make a lot of sense at face value, but there is always a reason for it. Terms like 'Chelsea tractor' or 'sleeping policeman' are examples that no Brit would blink an eye at, and alongside them sits the 'jam sandwich.'

Among the many key differences between American and European police cars, or in this instance, specifically British ones, is that police vehicles from a very specific era in Britain picked up the nickname 'jam sandwiches.' The reason is simple.

Prior to the jam sandwich design, but after the British asked racing drivers to coach police drivers in the '30s, most police vehicles were blue and white in design. Then, in the 1970s, a more recognizable design was introduced. These new police cars were white, or occasionally silver, with a fluorescent red-orange stripe down each side.

When passing at speed, a flash of white with a stripe of red in the middle would, apparently, look a little like a jam sandwich, albeit with the dimensions of a Rover SD1. The term quickly became ingrained into mainstream popular culture thanks to its use in various TV shows, although usage dropped out of daily chatter when the design was replaced with the yellow and blue squared 'Battenburg' design.