Britain Turned To Racing Drivers To Teach Its Police Car Drivers In The 1930s

Who doesn't love videos of police cars sliding about while in hot pursuit of a speeding perp? It's exciting stuff. In reality, things are less glamorous, more dangerous for bystanders and police alike. It's one of the reasons law enforcement agencies require officers to complete advanced driver training, like car control and pursuit driving. Not just here on this side of the pond, either. Police officers in the United Kingdom also are expected to learn the sort of driving skills that make them less of a liability on public roads. Today, U.K. police officers train using "Roadcraft," the system of car control British law enforcement has turned to for over 75 years. As you might imagine, Roadcraft has some pretty interesting lineage.

Law enforcement driver training, here and in the U.K., often consists of police instructors teaching police students. But those instructors had to learn their craft and skills somewhere, and, in the case of the British police, it started with motorsport. Way back in the 1930s, the Metropolitan Police Service turned to a well-known racing driver who was also the earl of Cottenham to train its instructors. The instructors could then teach police officers in the U.K. about life-saving driving skills like car control. It's more than fancy driving; the teachings led to a substantial decrease in British police accident rates.