Worldwide Boom In Solar Power Might Just Bring Hope To Your Coal-Black Heart

There's a tendency to treat climate change like it's a lost cause, that inevitable doom is just around the corner, and that the Earth will be a wasteland in a generation or two (or sooner). It's true that ice caps are melting, sea levels are rising, extreme weather events keep getting worse, and even our roads and bridges are cracking in the heat. Quietly, though, some reasons for hope have started to emerge, like a green shoot somehow finding its way through cement. In particular, a worldwide boom in solar power is rapidly shifting the economics of making a green transition on the power grid, which in turn aids a shift to electric vehicles. A tipping point is coming when photons from the Sun move more electrons on Earth than burning old dinosaur bones, and it's sooner than you think. Let's not say we're saved just yet, but you can be optimistic without sounding crazy.

The solar boom took the world a bit by surprise, largely because it happened so quickly. Think of it this way: the entire world hit a combined 100 gigawatts of solar power in 2012. To get all the way up to 1 terawatt took a further 10 years. But getting to 2 terawatts happened just three years later, and getting to 3 terawatts took under two years. That is exponential growth in the amount of electricity coming from solar, and it hasn't slowed down. Current projections put the world at 9 terawatts of solar power by 2036.

Ah, but what about the United States, where the Trump administration has killed or delayed $83 billion in clean energy investments? Well, in the face of unrelenting headwinds from the federal government, solar power and storage only managed to be... 91% of all new grid capacity in the first quarter of 2026. In fact, over the last five years, more solar capacity has been built than any other type of power. Just in May, solar eclipsed coal in terms of total power output for the month, a first in the nation. If you're thinking this must be a blue state thing, think again. On March 14, Texas got 79% of its power from renewable energy. In fact, in 2026 Texas overtook California in utility-scale solar output.