Compared To Its Competitors, The Toyota 4Runner Is Either Archaic Or Civilized

Other "off-road" SUVs like the Jeep Wrangler and the Ford Bronco fully embrace the outdoorsy ethos but sacrifice some of the daily comforts that the 4Runner manages to retain. It's this unique combination of old-school architecture with the essential new-school amenities that continue to make the 4Runner a sales hit in the U.S.

The Wrangler's solid front and rear axles, removable doors, and fold-down windshield make it the more complete off-road tool. It also offers up to 11.1 inches of ground clearance and a crawl ratio as high as 100:1 on a manual Rubicon — figures the 4Runner cannot match. However, living with a Wrangler as a daily driver means accepting road noise, a firm ride calibrated for trail use, and an interior that prioritizes durability over refinement. The 4Runner, by contrast, seats up to seven with an optional third row, tows significantly more than both the Ford or the Jeep, and makes the highway commute feel considerably less punishing for all passengers by all accounts.

The 4Runner does not pretend to be a luxury crossover, but it also does not demand the daily compromises of a dedicated trail machine. Instead, it occupies a specific niche that neither the Grand Cherokee nor the Wrangler – or really any modern SUV at its price point – perfectly fills. It's a body-on-frame SUV with genuine off-road hardware, more interior space and practicality than the Wrangler and adjacent Bronco, and comfort to serve as a functional family hauler. It also holds its value better than nearly anything else in the segment, and its reliability record is among the strongest in the class. Whether that makes it archaic or civilized is entirely up to the buyer. Though we can all agree, we miss the V8 4Runner.