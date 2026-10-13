These commercial ties to Rwanda sparked protests in Europe over human rights concerns. In 2010, the United Nations demanded that Kagame investigate the politically motivated murders of figures opposing his regime ahead of that year's election. Kagame was reelected with 93% of the vote. It was the closest election since he became President of Rwanda in 2000. I'm not joking. Kagame was elected to a fourth term with 99% of the vote last year after six other candidates were barred from running.

I bet you're wondering how Kagame has been able to remain in office legally for 26 years. The country's president was initially limited to two seven-year terms, but the constitution was amended in 2015, shortening terms to five years. The amendment also controversially reset Kagame's term limit, allowing him to run in 2017 and 2024. During this period, the UN also accused the Rwandan government of providing financial and material support to the M23 rebellion in the neighboring Democratic Republic of the Congo, being directly complicit in the "mass killings of civilians, as well as raping women and children."

Many in F1, including seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, have long hoped the championship would return to Africa. However, this partnership with Kagame and the Rwandan government won't be as warmly received as expected. Given that FIA President Mohammad Ben Sulayem dismantled the governing body's term limits earlier this year, a race in Rwanda seems like an appropriate fit for the calendar.

Long-time fans hoped for a return to Kyalami Circuit in South Africa, where F1 last raced on the continent in 1993. Noise restrictions imposed on the track because of suburban development built around it over the decades since have made hosting an F1 weekend almost impossible. That's even before the investment needed to update Kyalami to modern FIA Grade 1 standards. The only disqualifying factor for F1 is a lack of capital.