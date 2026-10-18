Why Cars With Cylinder Deactivation Can Experience More Mechanical Problems

A common concern associated with some cylinder-deactivation engines is excessive oil consumption. In some cylinder-deactivation systems, oil can enter the combustion chambers through the crankcase ventilation system or other pathways. Deposits in piston-ring grooves may also interfere with ring movement, allowing more oil to pass into the cylinders. Burning oil can foul spark plugs, trigger misfires, and cause blue exhaust smoke. Of course, these symptoms are not solely tied to cylinder deactivation, though, so proper diagnosis is essential.

Lifter failures are another potential issue related to cylinder activation. If a hydraulically operated lifter fails to lock or unlock correctly, the affected cylinder may not operate as intended, and you might notice ticking noises, misfires, rough running, or reduced power. A failed lifter can even damage the camshaft, which is a hefty repair bill. Cylinder deactivation can also cause noticeable vibrations or changes in engine sound as the engine switches between operating modes.

Automakers have largely relied on software updates to smoothen this transition. For example, in 2019, Mazda recalled over 245,000 units of the 2018-2019 CX-5 and Mazda6, along with over 17,000 units of the 2019 Mazda3, over an improper transition from reduced-power to full-power mode by the powertrain control module (PCM). Under specific conditions, a rocker arm could move out of position and contact internal engine components, potentially causing a misfire, loss of power, or engine stall. The issue was rectified via a PCM software update implemented for free by Mazda dealers.

That said, not every cylinder-deactivation engine is automatically unreliable. If you own a car equipped with cylinder deactivation, it's best to adhere to the factory-specified maintenance schedule, use the correct engine oil, keep an eye on oil levels, and investigate unusual noises or warning lights promptly. Checking for applicable recalls and technical service bulletins is also worthwhile.