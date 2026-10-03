The Cadillac V8-6-4: The Worst Engine With A Worthy Goal

In October of 1973, a series of geopolitical chain reactions caught American automakers off guard. Egypt and Syria invaded Israel, and when the United States sent arms to help the Israelis, the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (of which the invading countries were members) stopped exporting oil to the US. Gas prices doubled overnight, and shortages were common.

Suddenly, the inefficient V-8 monsters that ruled America's roads — like Cadillac's 1974 DeVille, which could only muster 9 miles per gallon — didn't seem like such a good idea. Oil prices remained high throughout the 1970s, and the Energy Policy and Conservation Act of 1975 required automakers to hit fleet-wide mpg targets (also known as Corporate Average Fuel Economy, or CAFE, standards) starting in 1978.

Cadillac, a purveyor of fuel-guzzling land yachts, met the changing headwinds by shrinking its 7.0-liter V8 down to 6.0 liters and adding electronic fuel injection in 1980. That smaller, fuel-injected engine wasn't as efficient as engineers hoped. So Cadillac, with help from parts supplier Eaton Corporation, devised an ingenious system that would allow the 6.0-liter V8 to shut off unneeded cylinders depending on driving conditions — acting as either a 4.5-liter V6 or a 3.0-liter V4 in order to save fuel. The new variable displacement engine, dubbed the V8-6-4, was on the cutting edge, and somewhat predictably, problems ensued.