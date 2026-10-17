Here's What Consumer Reports Found Out When It Looked Into Uber's AI Rideshare Pricing

Artificial intelligence has already thoroughly infected the auto industry, whether we're talking about automakers that want to charge you more with AI, companies that directly advertise to an AI audience, or the Dutch relying on AI to ticket cars. Rideshare companies have gotten in on the action as well, and it's not just Uber trying to turn its driver's cars into AI-training data gatherers.

Along with its rival Lyft, Uber also has turned to AI to help set pricing — and we'll turn to a recent Consumer Reports study to help find out how it works. Just keep in mind that CR editors and the rideshare reps have vastly different ideas about both what the findings mean and CR's methodology. For example, CR had its volunteers check on pricing for the same routes at basically the same time – "generally within six minutes of one another and, in many cases, within the same minute." Nonetheless, the overall median difference in the study between the highest prices quoted and the lowest for the same journey at the same time was 42.4%. Uber's response was that it set fees based on market conditions during the exact moment the company is contacted. So you can't really compare rides ordered even seconds apart due to potential changes in supply, demand, etc.

True, CR admits that it didn't take into account a lot of factors that go into the pricing decisions, including driver supply, traffic changes, and more, but that's because the rideshare companies keep that kind of info themselves. Plus, CR didn't believe that they made a difference in the findings anyway.