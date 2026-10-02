Toyota Is Advertising Its Cars To AI

Happy Friday! It's October 2, 2026, and this is The Morning Shift — your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. This is where you'll find the most important stories that are shaping the way Americans drive and get around.

In this morning's edition we're looking at Toyota's new ad strategy and GM's sales woes. We'll also look at BYD raking in cash, and Volvo throwing in the towel on its estimates.

If you'd like a recap of the latest auto news sent to your inbox each weekday, you can sign up for Jalopnik's free Morning Shift newsletter here.