447 Miles And 16 Hours: The Cops In New Zealand May Have The Longest Recorded Car Chase

Cop car chases can sometimes make for excellent television. Will the suspect evade? Will the cops jump their cruiser at 100 mph? Will one of those massive Randy's Donuts break free from its building and come to aid of the constabulary? There are so many questions, and there are even more possibilities. But have you ever wondered what the longest-ever cop car chase is?

The answer is a simply mind-boggling 16 hours. That's right, 16 hours. You could fly from New York to Hong Kong in that time and still have minutes to spare. It's frankly beyond us how one person's mental and physical fortitude can last so long, because it's not as if they spent that time racing an M3 wagon around the Nürburgring.

In fact, this chase happened about as far away from Germany as you can get, quite literally, because it was over in New Zealand. The suspect covered 447 miles (720 kilometers) behind the wheel of a Subaru station wagon, hitting speeds of over 90 mph at some sections.