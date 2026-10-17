Retired RCMP Police Cars Go To The Crusher Because Canada Will Not Let Them Be Sold

Among car people, buying a used police car is a well-known hack to get a running and uniquely durable set of wheels for not a lot of money. Canada's federal law enforcement, however, has been crushing its retired cruisers instead of selling them, much to the chagrin of some taxpayers. But the reason behind this procedure is darker and less bureaucratic than you might think.

Across two days in April 2020, a 51-year-old man went on a shooting spree in Nova Scotia, killing 22 and injuring three before being killed by officers. He carried out the attack dressed as a police officer, driving a retired Ford Taurus police car he obtained through an auction, modified to resemble an on-duty RCMP cruiser. RCMP, by the way, stands for Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

In January the following year, Canada's public safety minister Bill Blair suspended the sale of decommissioned RCMP vehicles, saying in a statement, "During this moratorium, the Government of Canada and the RCMP will examine the policies that are currently in place and work towards long-term solutions that further ensures these vehicles are not improperly outfitted or otherwise misused. It remains illegal to impersonate a police officer and we will take every step possible to prevent such crimes from taking place."