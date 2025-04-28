At $6,900, Would You Cop This 2016 Ford Explorer Interceptor?

According to its ad, today's Nice Price or No Dice Explorer is a former cop car and was city fleet maintained. Could that enticement, along with its price, make it the ultimate urban assault vehicle?

When you think of South American cats, there's probably only one or two that pop immediately to mind, perhaps the Cougar and Jaguar. Remarkably, though, there are over a dozen distinct species of wild cats calling South and Central America home. According to the IUCN Red List, the populations of several of those species are considered "Near Threatened" due to habitat destruction, so that number may be whittled down if measures to save them aren't actively taken.

We looked at one big Brazilian cat last Friday. Or, at least, a cool cat of a car named for one species of native South American feline. That was a 1987 Puma GTC, which is a limited-production sports car based on a VW platform, and sourcing many of its mechanicals from that German company's Brazilian parts bin. The model's extreme obscurity drove most of you to question just how quirky one would need to be to pay the $14,000 asked for the little drop-top. What resulted was a 70% No Dice loss.