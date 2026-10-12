Gorgeous Alfa Romeo Cuorerosso Concept Is Our First Look At A Post-Giulia Alfa

Alfa Romeo has been building the Giulia sedan for over a decade at this point, and it has served as the standard-bearer for the Italian brand that entire time. Even though the compact sedan still looks great, there's no getting around the fact that it's nothing if not a bit long in the tooth, but at this point it's almost hard to imagine a modern Alfa Romeo (the company) without the Giulia. Well, Alfa knows it's just about time to move on. Perhaps that's why it just pulled the covers off the four-door Cuorerosso concept at the Paris Motor Show, and would you just look at it. Gorgeous. Amazing. Wonderful.

Alfa Romeo

The Cuorerosso concept is apparently "born from the heart of the brand, designed for those who still love the pleasure of driving," according to the company, and its name rather appropriately directly translates to "Red Heart." Unlike many concept cars we see today, the sleek four-door isn't an EV. Instead, it's part of the company's "multi-energy" manifesto, powered by a hybridized version of the twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 that can be found in the Giulia Quadrifoglio, along with all-wheel drive, an automatic transmission, and a carbon-fiber driveshaft to help keep weight down. It does a somewhat commendable job, as the Cuorerosso comes in at 3,858 pounds.