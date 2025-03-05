Meet 2CV Cross, Your New Favorite Motorsport

You didn't think I was going to let you go without a history lesson, did you? 'Cause I'm not. Before you go, I'm going to tell you a little bit about my close personal friend, the The Citroën 2CV

Known colloquially as the Duck, the Tin Snail, and the Deux Chevaux (two horses), the quirky and iconic 2CV was first designed in the 1930s as a kind of French people's car—a way to get farmers off of horses and into motor vehicles. In fact, rumor has it that one of the main design requirements of the car's weird, soft, shockingly competent suspension was that the car needed to be able to drive over a freshly plowed field with a basket of eggs on the seat without breaking any of those eggs. Look, a man's got to have his priorities, okay?

Anyway, the outbreak of WWII put a stop to 2CV construction, but it popped up again in postwar France and turned out to be exactly what the beleaguered, war-weary nation needed in a car. It was a masterpiece of minimalist design—cheap, simple, functional, and you could fix it with a hammer in the event that it needed fixing (which wasn't that often). Think of it as the French equivalent of a Volkswagen Beetle, with the same sort of cult following.

2CVs were produced for 42 years with very little in the way of upgrades or changes. Over the years, the engines ranged from 375ccs to 602ccs—all of them air-cooled boxers mated to four-speed gearboxes. They weren't fast, and their looks were an acquired taste, but people loved them. In fact, Citroën tried multiple times to replace the 2CV with models like the Dyan, Visa, and AX, but it never took. People loved that weird little utilitarian people mover, and it took the full weight of modern market forces and tightening regulations to finally kill it. The last Deux Chevaux rolled off a Portuguese production line on July 27, 1990.