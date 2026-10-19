The 5-Second Belt Change On Air-Cooled 4-Cylinder VWs Is Both Impressive And Terrifying

The five-second (more or less, depending on one's finesse) belt change is as follows on any air-cooled flat-4 found in Type 3s, Beetles, and other old VWs featuring an air-cooled flat-4 engine: while the engine is running at idle, slip a big flathead screw driver under the single belt to make it run off the pulley attached to the alternator or dynamo. The crankshaft's spinning motion will then throw it off, ready to catch. Then, slow down the alternator by putting tension against it with the handle of the screwdriver. Route the belt around the top of the alternator pulley, then quickly pull it down and feed it onto the spinning crankshaft pulley.

If unsuccessful, it could throw the screwdriver off and either cause damage to something in the engine bay, or shoot it up at your eyes. There's probably not enough force behind the screwdriver to impale you, but hey, weirder things have probably happened. Or, if the screwdriver somehow gets jammed, that might cause damage to the pulleys or any bearings they're tied to. It must be said that brand-new belt can be shredded in the process.

Or, simply replace it with the engine off. Still a simple job, even for someone who's never performed any automotive maintenance in their entire life. Just be sure the tension is correct, with no more than an inch-or-so of play, and no more than 90 degrees of twist. Too loose, it'll pop off easily. Too tight, you risk damaging the alternator or dynamo's bearings and other internals. The five-second belt change is impressive if pulled off smoothly, pretty sure Sade wrote a song about such a feat. If not, it could result in a visit to the emergency room.