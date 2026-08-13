These Are The Simple Vehicle Repairs Or Tricks That Made You A Hero To Your Non Car-Obsessed Friends And Family

Is there some sort of bat-like signal one could throw into the sky for woe-begotten car owners in despair? Because it seems we have a host of individuals reading this here Jalopnik site that could easily rescue the fairest of drivers in their worst car moments in a pinch. No brakes, nor horrific engine noises nor flooded carbs can escape the most handy of our car enthusiast readers. And at least one of you may have been sent from above?

Over the weekend I asked you to share the simple vehicle repairs or tricks that made you a hero to your non car-obsessed friends and family, and the responses were equally as handy as they were impressive. Never have I ever thought about using a hot glue gun for a fix. I don't even have one in my possession. But am I considering adding one to my toolbox after this round of "Question of the Day?" Yes, yes I am. I won't give away all of the juicy reading material and fixes though, because that's what the rest of this post is for. I only selected the ten best this round. I do recommend going back and reading the answers. And maybe taking some notes.

With that said, here are some of the vehicle repairs or tricks that made you heroes. Your metaphorical Medal of Honor for your services is in the mail.