These Are The Simple Vehicle Repairs Or Tricks That Made You A Hero To Your Non Car-Obsessed Friends And Family
Is there some sort of bat-like signal one could throw into the sky for woe-begotten car owners in despair? Because it seems we have a host of individuals reading this here Jalopnik site that could easily rescue the fairest of drivers in their worst car moments in a pinch. No brakes, nor horrific engine noises nor flooded carbs can escape the most handy of our car enthusiast readers. And at least one of you may have been sent from above?
Over the weekend I asked you to share the simple vehicle repairs or tricks that made you a hero to your non car-obsessed friends and family, and the responses were equally as handy as they were impressive. Never have I ever thought about using a hot glue gun for a fix. I don't even have one in my possession. But am I considering adding one to my toolbox after this round of "Question of the Day?" Yes, yes I am. I won't give away all of the juicy reading material and fixes though, because that's what the rest of this post is for. I only selected the ten best this round. I do recommend going back and reading the answers. And maybe taking some notes.
With that said, here are some of the vehicle repairs or tricks that made you heroes. Your metaphorical Medal of Honor for your services is in the mail.
Didn't quite shift all the way into park
GF calls. Car won't start. Fortunately the parking lot was just a few blocks away, so I zip over.
She gives me the keys. I hop in and absent-mindedly push the gearshift into Park, even though it's already there. It moves 0.5 mm. But that was enough. The car starts. I'm a hero.
Bystander: What did you do?
Me: Would you ask David Copperfield how he does his stunts?
Exit, stage right.
From Sarek
The lost art of the carburetor
Knowing how to adjust carbs. 68 VW beetle, old boat outboard, lawn mower, any old anything with a carb that wont run or start well.
Once you know how to balance idle screw with rich/lean, you can usually get one going in a minute or 2. To non-car people it seems like magic, you just reach in and fiddle with stuff and suddenly it's running.
One friend calls me the Jesus of old cars, just lay hands on it and heal it. I protest and act humble, obviously, but he wont stop. I think hes just being lazy and trying to get free work on his old beaters, keeps trying to butter me up.
From DieselOx
Hair dryer thaw
A few years ago, early January, nearly 40 below, next door neighbor is at our door, in tears. Cannot start her new Hyundai because the ignition key won't turn. I went out, tried the usual quick fix (play with steering wheel) no joy. Noticed a cup of coffee in the center console cupholder. Every day she started her car, then sat in it waiting for it to warm up, with a cup of fresh coffee. Due to a short commute to and from work, coupled with the extreme cold, the car never really warmed up. Steam from her daily coffee was condensing in the lock, and eventually enough moisture accumulated to freeze it solid. 5 minutes with a hair dryer on high, and she was good to go.
From Lou Guay
Finding the most impressive deal
Ten years ago my parents in Central VT were looking for a better car. My mom primarily used it for shopping and bringing my father to the doctor (he had COPD and onset Alzheimers). My father never let us help him buy a car, but this time he relented.He gave me an $8000 budget. I did my usual Cars.com/Autotrader and Craiglist search for low mileage cars in New England. I found a loaded 2002 Mercury Sable LS with less than 20K miles in Rhode Island for $5700. A friend and I picked it up and got it back to Vermont. My father was blown away by the like-new condition and the fact it had every option. My father passed away a year later, but, enjoyed telling all his friends about the great deal he found. Best money we ever spent. Mom still has it.
From T A
Spared by a Hell's Angel
I have a knack for starting stubborn and/or flooded engines, especially with carburetors. '78 Pinto stuck in a parking lot? I'm your guy!
When I was 16, I briefly lived across from the Hell's Angels NYT HQ. One cold morning, I helped a stranger on the block start his Saab 95 V4 and cleaned the idle jet on his Solex carb.
The following week, one of the Angels was kicking his obviously flooded Harley over and over again. As I left my building, I heard a gruff voice say "Hey."
I stopped, both startled & scared. "Yes, sir?"
"You start this?"
I knew I could!
All fear gone, I swung a leg over the bike, twisted the throttle wide open, and kicked it. I expected to need a few kicks before the plugs dried enough to start...
but it started and ran OK on the first kick.
I dismounted, figuring I was dead... but the guy just said "Thanks."
From Tom Seaview
We're not worthy!
A neighbor rebuilt his slant 6 mopar in his garage. It had a loud knock when started up and he swore he did everything right, listening in disgust.
I bent his dipstick tube back into place and (with some difficulty) yanked out the mangled dipstick. Noise gone.
It felt like the crowd bowed and said "we're not worthy".
From Gary Sonnenberg
Hot glue gun to the brake line
I used hot glue gun to seal a busted brake line on a 1990 F-150 4x4.
It held for 100 miles and the mechanic has the brake line on his wall as a keepsake.
From dean criscitiello
Roll-start a manual
Roll-starting a manual car. When I was in grad school, one of the new first-year students was gifted a shiny new 911. Battery died. As the department gearhead, he called me for help. I explained the process to him, but he couldn't get it. We had several of us there pushing the thing back up a slight hill only for him to roll down, try to get it going, and fail. After six or seven tries, I told him to stand aside and got it first try.
That remains my only experience behind the wheel of a Porsche.
From Give Me Tacos Or Give Me Death
The coveted pantyhose engine belt
Riding in my friend Corvette when a belt broke and the engine started to overheat. I told him to stop and went buying a pantyhose. Installed it as a new belt and we went our way. The "repair" lasted a whole year before he attended to put a real one.
From Luc Desaulniers (minardi)
Red cable, black cable
I have a keen mind and a strong sense of electrical engineering, so when asked to help fix my mom's car, I put them to use.
Employing every bit of my skill, I carefully connected a red cable to both her car's battery and the battery in my own. Then I did something really complex with the black cable.
At that point, the car started and my family was truly in awe.
From Jason