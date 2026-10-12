What Youth-Focused Car Program Would You Create If You Had The Money?

Sadly, as is usually the case, those of us with the best ideas probably don't have enough money to see our dreams become a reality. But let's say those financial limitations disappeared. If you had the money, what youth-focused car program would you create? Would you focus more on safety and try to make up for the bare-minimum-at-best driver training most kids get before their parents hand them the keys to a 5,000-pound hunk of metal on wheels? Or would you try to get kids focused more on cars themselves?

Personally, I think I'd start early and get 'em before driving on public roads is even an option. Yes, that's right. I'm starting a go-kart nonprofit and bringing the joys of karting to as many kids as this hypothetical scenario allows. It's physically impossible to drive a go-kart and not have a blast, which means getting more kids excited about cars. And if we get the aspiring hooligans hooked on racing before they get a drivers license, they're much more likely to think street driving is boring.

Other than the massive amount of money it would take to operate an organization like that at a national level, I don't see a single reason this plan wouldn't work. What about you? Which youth-focused car program would you start if money wasn't an issue?