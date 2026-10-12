What Youth-Focused Car Program Would You Create If You Had The Money?
When their experience with driving is limited to sitting in traffic inside their parents' soulless crossovers, and crashes are all over the news and social media, it shouldn't be much of a surprise that some teens don't want to drive. Some also like the benefits of living somewhere they don't have to drive, and with so few manual transmissions available these days, a lot of younger drivers probably don't even know someone with a stick-shift car they could learn on.
On the other hand, we have plenty of kids who are a little too into cars. Like the ones doing all the street takeovers that Californians are struggling to stop. Can you believe what social media has done here? Never before in the history of the state of California have youths taken over streets to race like they live their lives a quarter-mile at a time. It just didn't happen. Surely there's a way to get more kids into cars while also giving the, uh, shall we say, "naturally enthusiastic" driver a healthy outlet for their need for speed.
Go-karts across America
Sadly, as is usually the case, those of us with the best ideas probably don't have enough money to see our dreams become a reality. But let's say those financial limitations disappeared. If you had the money, what youth-focused car program would you create? Would you focus more on safety and try to make up for the bare-minimum-at-best driver training most kids get before their parents hand them the keys to a 5,000-pound hunk of metal on wheels? Or would you try to get kids focused more on cars themselves?
Personally, I think I'd start early and get 'em before driving on public roads is even an option. Yes, that's right. I'm starting a go-kart nonprofit and bringing the joys of karting to as many kids as this hypothetical scenario allows. It's physically impossible to drive a go-kart and not have a blast, which means getting more kids excited about cars. And if we get the aspiring hooligans hooked on racing before they get a drivers license, they're much more likely to think street driving is boring.
Other than the massive amount of money it would take to operate an organization like that at a national level, I don't see a single reason this plan wouldn't work. What about you? Which youth-focused car program would you start if money wasn't an issue?