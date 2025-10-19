Ford F-150 Driver Somehow Not Dead After Truck Falls Off 300-Foot Cliff

It may be true that they don't build cars like they used to, but despite so many boomers insisting that's a bad thing, it really isn't. New cars are so much safer than they used to be, it isn't even a competition. At this point, as long as you wear your seatbelt, the kinds of crashes you can survive are absolutely mind-blowing. For example, take this recent Ford F-150 crash in Colorado that our friends at Road & Track found. Despite falling 300 feet, the driver escaped with minimal injuries.

According to the Ouray Mountain Rescue Team's Facebook post below, the driver went off the side of U.S. Highway 550 between mile markers 88 and 89, falling into the Uncompahgre River Gorge. Known as the "Million Dollar Highway," Highway 550 offers an absolutely gorgeous drive that really does live up to its name. As beautiful as the views are, though, trying to appreciate them from the driver's seat is a recipe for disaster, since the sharp turns and lack of guardrails mean you could easily end up exactly like this F-150 driver (or worse). It was a blast in a Mini, but I don't know if I'd want to do it in a full-size pickup truck.

As you can see from the photos provided, rescuers had to rappel down the side of the cliff in order to rescue the driver, who was somehow still alive after their tumble into the gorge. Currently, it's not clear whether they were treated at a hospital or what their injuries were, but considering the condition of their truck, they're probably just happy they didn't die. Hopefully, they also better appreciate the hard work that automotive engineers put into making their cars as safe as they are these days.