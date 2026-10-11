The Porsche 911 Challenge Will Have You Saying 'Shut Up And Take My Money!'

Based directly on the GT3 road car, the 911 Challenge is Stuttgart's first shot at a true entry-level, 911-based race car. Designed as a "gateway to racing" for the novice, the 911 Challenge shares a number of systems and components with the road-going GT3. The engine, transmission, steering wheel, air conditioning, ABS and stability control systems all come from the GT3 road car, albeit modified to better suit the track-focused application. The Challenge also comes with a few top-shelf motorsports features, such as a four-way adjustable rear wing and air jacks.

The 4.0-liter engine is up 5 horsepower from the street GT3, making 515 hp at 8,500 rpm with a redline of 9,000 rpm. All those horses run through a 7-speed PDK dual-clutch gearbox that has the road car's paddle shifters for manual gear changes while also allowing for automatic operation, giving the novice track-day driver one less thing to focus on.

Porsche

On the suspension side, the dampers and springs have been tuned to work with the slick tires the car is fitted with — Michelins for our test, but most likely Yokohamas will be spec'd for all of the U.S. Porsche race series. The 18-inch wheels are five-lug as opposed to the center locks found on the Cup, and the roadgoing GT3 for that matter. Those wheels will be shared with the new GT4R, along with the brakes that have 14.9-inch rotors front and rear. Finally, the stock anti-roll bar is now adjustable with three positions, giving the drivers plenty of adjustability without going off the deep end.

On the safety side, a welded-in roll cage, racing seat with six-point harness, fire suppression system and a 29 gallon FT3 fuel tank should keep the squishy bit behind the wheel safe in the event the worst happens (ask me how I know).

As Michael Dreiser, Head of Sales at Porsche Motorsport, succinctly puts it, "drivers can get to grips with it without a long learning curve and can complete their first kilometers on a racetrack in a familiar vehicle design. Our customers receive a race-ready car complete with motorsport safety technology, data acquisition, spare part support, and technical documentation."