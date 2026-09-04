The Dodge Brothers Share An Ornate Egyptian-Inspired Mausoleum As Their Resting Place

In life the Dodge brothers were as rowdy and uncompromising as the brand portrayed in their commercials. John and Horace Dodge were whipsmart businessmen who owned a very early machine shop in Detroit. They invested early in a fellow Irish-American automaker and helped get Henry Ford's little company off the ground, then took Ford to court over not paying shareholders and won in a court case against Old Hal that would set the stage for late-stage capitalism America as we know it. A year later, in 1914, the Dodge brothers parted ways with Hal to start their own company, which would rocket to becoming the third largest automaker in America. The brothers are rumored to have punched people in the street, terrorized yacht clubs that didn't admit them by racing cars in front of their clubhouses, and many other hijinks. So it's strange that the fiery brothers should die, not with a bang, with a whimper.

While attending the 1919 New York Automobile Show just five years after the first Dodge-branded vehicle rolled off the line, the industrialist brothers fell seriously ill. The brothers were reportedly infected with the last gasp of the disastrous 1918 Spanish Flu epidemic, and rumor has it the cause of their illness was actually a batch of tainted alcohol as prohibition had just kicked in. This is likely not true, however, as there was still plenty of properly produced alcohol flowing in New York at this time, especially for a pair of extremely wealthy men like the Dodge brothers. Whatever the cause, their heavy drinking didn't help matters and the flu-like symptoms turned into pneumonia.

John would never leave his suite at the Ritz-Carlton. He died on January 14, 1920 at the age of 55. Horace never fully recovered following the illness and the grief he felt over his brother's death. He died the following December in Palm Beach, Florida, of what the New York Times reported to be cirrhosis of the liver. The Dodge children had no interest in running an automotive company and so, five years after they passed, the Dodge widows sold the automaker for $146 million, or $2.8 billion in today's dollars.