This 2012 Acura TSX Sport Wagon Is As Rare As An R35 Nissan GT-R But Way More Practical
The R35 GT-R isn't the rarest car ever made, but in total, Nissan produced fewer than 50,000 of them globally during the model's nearly two-decade run. Of those, about 13,000 were sold in the U.S. So if you've been wondering why you don't see more of them, that's probably why. It's also a big part of why used GT-Rs refuse to get cheap. That's just what happens with cool, rare cars. But what if I told you that you could own a cool car that's just as rare, without having to spend more than the median household earns in a year? Like, say, if you bought this 2012 Acura TSX Sport Wagon on Cars & Bids.
Admittedly, the TSX Sport Wagon won't be anywhere near as quick or track-capable as an R35 GT-R. The four-door Acura is a front-wheel-drive station wagon with a 2.4-liter inline-four under the hood, cranking out 201 horsepower and 170 pound-feet of torque. So it's not fast. When MotorTrend tested its acceleration, the Acura took 8.3 seconds to hit 60 mph and ran the quarter-mile in 16.4 seconds. Most estimates put the number of TSX Sport Wagons sold in the U.S. between 10,000 and 12,000, and that makes this TSX Sport Wagon every bit as rare as a GT-R — maybe even more so.
Live the wagon life
The TSX Sport Wagon isn't just a little rare, either. It's special, too. Before it went into production, Acura had never sold a wagon in the U.S., and since we haven't seen an Acura wagon since TSX Sport Wagon production ended, you'll have the privilege of telling people you own the first and only Acura wagon ever officially sold in the States. Oh, and what do you know? The R35 is the first and only GT-R that Nissan sold in the U.S. That's another thing the two cars have in common!
Sadly, Acura never gave us a TSX Sport Wagon with a manual transmission, something else it shares with the GT-R. But while the R35 would definitely be more fun in the canyons, most people don't canyon-carve every time they drive. Sometimes, you just need to go to the store to pick some stuff up. And in that situation, the TSX Sport Wagon wins every time. You can fit so much more stuff in an Acura TSX Sport Wagon, it really makes you wonder why anyone would even consider an R35 GT-R. Shooting brake when, Nissan?
Better yet, even if the bidding competition gets way out of hand, there's no way this TSX Sport Wagon will go for anything close to what the cheapest GT-R with a clean title sells for. At the time of writing, the high bid is a little over $2,000, and past TSX Sport Wagon auctions have never topped $12,000. Sure, it's white and not brown, but come on. You know you want the Acura TSX Sport Wagon.