This 2012 Acura TSX Sport Wagon Is As Rare As An R35 Nissan GT-R But Way More Practical

The TSX Sport Wagon isn't just a little rare, either. It's special, too. Before it went into production, Acura had never sold a wagon in the U.S., and since we haven't seen an Acura wagon since TSX Sport Wagon production ended, you'll have the privilege of telling people you own the first and only Acura wagon ever officially sold in the States. Oh, and what do you know? The R35 is the first and only GT-R that Nissan sold in the U.S. That's another thing the two cars have in common!

Sadly, Acura never gave us a TSX Sport Wagon with a manual transmission, something else it shares with the GT-R. But while the R35 would definitely be more fun in the canyons, most people don't canyon-carve every time they drive. Sometimes, you just need to go to the store to pick some stuff up. And in that situation, the TSX Sport Wagon wins every time. You can fit so much more stuff in an Acura TSX Sport Wagon, it really makes you wonder why anyone would even consider an R35 GT-R. Shooting brake when, Nissan?

Cars & Bids

Better yet, even if the bidding competition gets way out of hand, there's no way this TSX Sport Wagon will go for anything close to what the cheapest GT-R with a clean title sells for. At the time of writing, the high bid is a little over $2,000, and past TSX Sport Wagon auctions have never topped $12,000. Sure, it's white and not brown, but come on. You know you want the Acura TSX Sport Wagon.