Surely All 14 Previous Owners Took Special Care Of This $49,500 Nissan GT-R
The R35 Nissan GT-R is finally dead, leaving us GT-R-less for the first time in more than a decade. Allegedly, Nissan's busy working on a new one, but that's probably an end-of-the-decade car at best, so for now, if you want a GT-R, your only option is to buy used. And boy, have I got a great used GT-R for you today. It's a 2009 model with a clean title, only 122,000 miles, a mere 14 previous owners, and an almost too-good-to-be-true $49,500 price. Sure, it's changed hands a lot, but I wouldn't worry about that. I'm sure all 14 previous owners took perfect care of this GT-R.
If you don't pay much attention to used GT-R values, you're probably thinking, "Wait, wasn't that a $70,000 car when it was new? You're telling me $20,000 of depreciation since 2009 is a good thing?" A fair question, but you should probably also know that GT-Rs don't really depreciate like normal cars. If you want a GT-R from the first year they were available in the U.S., you'll almost definitely be paying more than its original MSRP. That's good for the owners, but not as good for the people hoping to get a deal on a heavily depreciated supercar killer.
High miles, low price
These days, 122,000 miles really isn't that much for a car. For a GT-R, though, it's a lot. I was able to find this 2014 Nissan GT-R with 144,484 miles on it, but that's literally the only one I could find in the entire country with more miles. The next-highest-mileage example was this 2013 GT-R with 107,000 miles, followed by this 2010 model with 95,000 miles on it. So, despite only being driven a relatively low 6,000 miles or so per year, this car is a high-mile example because GT-R owners don't drive their cars.
Clearly, the 14 people who previously owned the car in question didn't get the memo that you aren't supposed to drive your GT-R, so they did what any normal person would do with the keys to a GT-R, and they drove the hell out of it. Which could be good news for you if all 14 previous owners took care of their car. I mean, if you're looking for a used GT-R, do you really want a garage queen that's never been driven any time there was more than a 10% chance of rain that day? No, get the one that already has 122,000 miles on it and won't get mad if you try to drive it.
In all seriousness, though, I'm not going to pretend it looks like it just rolled out of the showroom, but for an ultra-high-mile GT-R with 14 previous owners, it actually looks pretty good. Outstanding, even. Granted, the bar is pretty low for a cheap, high-mile GT-R with more owners than some NBA teams have players, but go check out the listing and tell me those photos don't look way better than you were expecting. Then again, should we really be surprised that a 122,000-mile Nissan looks fine?