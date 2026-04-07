Surely All 14 Previous Owners Took Special Care Of This $49,500 Nissan GT-R

These days, 122,000 miles really isn't that much for a car. For a GT-R, though, it's a lot. I was able to find this 2014 Nissan GT-R with 144,484 miles on it, but that's literally the only one I could find in the entire country with more miles. The next-highest-mileage example was this 2013 GT-R with 107,000 miles, followed by this 2010 model with 95,000 miles on it. So, despite only being driven a relatively low 6,000 miles or so per year, this car is a high-mile example because GT-R owners don't drive their cars.

Clearly, the 14 people who previously owned the car in question didn't get the memo that you aren't supposed to drive your GT-R, so they did what any normal person would do with the keys to a GT-R, and they drove the hell out of it. Which could be good news for you if all 14 previous owners took care of their car. I mean, if you're looking for a used GT-R, do you really want a garage queen that's never been driven any time there was more than a 10% chance of rain that day? No, get the one that already has 122,000 miles on it and won't get mad if you try to drive it.

In all seriousness, though, I'm not going to pretend it looks like it just rolled out of the showroom, but for an ultra-high-mile GT-R with 14 previous owners, it actually looks pretty good. Outstanding, even. Granted, the bar is pretty low for a cheap, high-mile GT-R with more owners than some NBA teams have players, but go check out the listing and tell me those photos don't look way better than you were expecting. Then again, should we really be surprised that a 122,000-mile Nissan looks fine?