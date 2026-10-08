2027 Chevrolet Trax And Trailblazer Are Subtly Updated And Grayer Than Ever
I don't mean to alarm you, but we are officially in the fourth quarter of 2026. On one hand, that means we're all a little closer to death, but on the other it means it's time for automakers to start rolling out the updates they're making for the 2027 model year, and that's just what Chevrolet did on Thursday with its two cheapest models, the Trax and Trailblazer. Both subcompact crossovers gain more standard safety features, updated tech, exterior design tweaks and trim level changes, so nothing too major. Perhaps most excitingly, they get a new gray exterior color, and the Trailblazer's new Z71 trim has a black-and-gray interior, in case you need more gray in your life.
Rory really enjoyed his week living with a 2024 Chevrolet Trax, and we also liked driving the 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer when it first debuted half a decade ago, so the 2027 model's updates should make them an even better option for buyers on a budget. Chevrolet did not announce official pricing for either the 2027 Trax or Trailblazer yet, but the 2026 Trax starts at $23,495 including destination and the 2026 Trailblazer starts at $25,395, and we anticipate those prices to increase only slightly for the 2027 model year.
They'll remain Chevy's cheapest models
Both SUVs receive an updated electrical and software architecture that allows for added standard safety features like adaptive cruise control, reverse automatic braking, side bicyclist alert, intersection automated emergency braking, and a rear seat belt indicator. They also gain a 0.3-inch-larger 11.3-inch infotainment screen running Google built-in, with Gemini and standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Also new is the 11-inch digital gauge cluster.
The 2027 Trax now only offers three trims: base, RS, and Activ. They get a new grille and headlights, new wheel designs, all-LED taillights, and a redesigned liftgate that's now optionally powered for the first time. Inside, it gets new hexagonal side air vents. Exciting stuff. The exceedingly dull new color is called Storm Sky Gray.
A Z71 trim is new for the 2027 Trailblazer, featuring that black and gray interior with orange accents, all-wheel-drive, an "off-road-tuned suspension," an underbody skid plate, and sport-terrain tires. Inside, the Trailblazer has a new column-mounted shifter and redesigned center console with more flexible storage, rear-seat climate vents, and an optional AutoSense power liftgate. Both cars should reach Chevy dealers by the spring.