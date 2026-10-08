2027 Chevrolet Trax And Trailblazer Are Subtly Updated And Grayer Than Ever

I don't mean to alarm you, but we are officially in the fourth quarter of 2026. On one hand, that means we're all a little closer to death, but on the other it means it's time for automakers to start rolling out the updates they're making for the 2027 model year, and that's just what Chevrolet did on Thursday with its two cheapest models, the Trax and Trailblazer. Both subcompact crossovers gain more standard safety features, updated tech, exterior design tweaks and trim level changes, so nothing too major. Perhaps most excitingly, they get a new gray exterior color, and the Trailblazer's new Z71 trim has a black-and-gray interior, in case you need more gray in your life.

Rory really enjoyed his week living with a 2024 Chevrolet Trax, and we also liked driving the 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer when it first debuted half a decade ago, so the 2027 model's updates should make them an even better option for buyers on a budget. Chevrolet did not announce official pricing for either the 2027 Trax or Trailblazer yet, but the 2026 Trax starts at $23,495 including destination and the 2026 Trailblazer starts at $25,395, and we anticipate those prices to increase only slightly for the 2027 model year.