Hybrid-Free Ferrari 296 Challenge Stradale Spied Wearing Funny-Looking Camouflage
The lineage of mid-engine Ferrari sports car is a long and storied one, but the track-focused, hard-edged, lightweight, charge-more-for-less models didn't really kick off until the 360 Challenge Stradale bowed for the 2003 model year. It's been 23 long years since then, and Ferrari has continued to up the ante with hotter and faster models since, like the awesome 430 Scuderia, the 458 Speciale that was Ferrari's last naturally aspirated mid-engine offering, and the unmistakable 488 Pista that replaced it with turbo power.
It seems that Ferrari is taking a note from the Porsche handbook and taking a multi-pronged approach for higher-performance versions of its 296 GTB, offering one that's still mostly for the street and an even harder-core lightweight model for the real track junkies — think GT3 versus GT3 RS. With the recently-launched 296 Speciale, Ferrari already has the first one covered, but as these spy shots show, it seems to be preparing for an more extreme 296 Challenge Stradale.
As with the 360 Challenge Stradale, this new 296 will be a roadgoing version of the 296 Challenge race car (thus the "Stradale" part of the name, which means road in Italian). The 296 Challenge is built explicitly for the Ferrari Challenge series since 2024, and it's a slightly toned down racer compared to the 296 GT3, aimed at more amateur client racers. While the road car is a plug-in hybrid, the 296 Challenge is powered only by gasoline, and the new Challenge Stradale will be the first time Ferrari will offering a 296 without a hybrid system for the street. It likely won't be as powerful or as quick as the hybrid models, lacking the hybrid drive oomph, but it'll be significantly lighter and more aimed at providing driving enjoyment.
I can see your flow-vis from here
While this prototype is heavily camouflaged — and the camo looks pretty silly, especially at the rear — we can see some of what will make it special when it finally breaks cover, with a debut expected next month. Captured testing in Germany, Ferrari is clearly going all-out to make the car as aerodynamically downforced as possible. We can see fluorescent flow-vis paint on the underside of the diffuser, a technique taken from Formula 1 that reveals how air flows around the car during high-speed testing.
The diffuser in question seems bigger and reshaped compared to the standard 296, and instead of the single rectangular exhaust pipe in the center of a regular 296's rear end, this Challenge Stradale prototype has a pair of large round exhaust tips like those of the Challenge race car, though they definitely don't look like the final finishers. Under all that boxy camo is surely a big spoiler, and as you can see in the Instagram post above, earlier prototypes have been spied with a huge swan-neck wing like that of the race car, which may be an option.
Ferrari slapped on the Challenge's side skirts, which are wider and have a square intake just ahead of the rear wheels. The front end is heavily camouflaged as well, but it seems like the bumper will echo the Challenge's as well, with lower splitters and a mouthier look to the grilles. In one of the photos, which you can see above, a pair of canards are clearly visible. The 296 is already a striking car, but it could use a bit more race-car aggression.
A real street challenge
The standard 296 GTB weighs in at a relatively hefty 3,680 pounds, but overcomes that with a stout 819 horsepower from its twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 combined with an axial flux hybrid motor between the engine and transaxle. The 296 Speciale, also a PHEV, adds 49 horsepower to the mix and cuts the weight by more than 130 pounds. Those stats add up to a car that is quicker than a LaFerrari. Does any of that really matter if it's just the whizbang tech and computer nerdery paving the way? Wouldn't you rather have a Ferrari you can drift around a little bit and get silly with?
When your Ferrari is going to get waxed from a stop light drag by any jamoke in an electric vehicle, what's the point in continuing to push for more power and better jump off the line? Perhaps Ferrari should be more focused on what it has always sold: emotion. Here is an opportunity for Ferrari to find its purpose in the car market again, making a car that will speak to the soul of old-school Italy.
Expect the Challenge Stradale to get weight down well below the 3,500 pound mark, and power should still be substantial. The 269 Speciale makes 690 Italian stallions from its 2.9-liter V6 alone. With a bit more boost and some fancy metallurgy, surely Ferrari can get that number over the 700-hp mark. Thanks to the aerodynamic changes and other mods, the Challenge Stradale will probably end up faster around a race track than the Speciale, too.
Ferrari sales have been dropping lately, with economic downturns and perhaps disinterest from potential clients in the hybrid driving experience. With all the extra weight of the hybrid and a turbocharged V6 engine, does driving a 296 even feel special anymore? Or have they oversaturated the Ferrari market? Perhaps by bringing back a lightweight model, it can rehab some of its hardcore sports car image.