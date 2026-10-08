Hybrid-Free Ferrari 296 Challenge Stradale Spied Wearing Funny-Looking Camouflage

The lineage of mid-engine Ferrari sports car is a long and storied one, but the track-focused, hard-edged, lightweight, charge-more-for-less models didn't really kick off until the 360 Challenge Stradale bowed for the 2003 model year. It's been 23 long years since then, and Ferrari has continued to up the ante with hotter and faster models since, like the awesome 430 Scuderia, the 458 Speciale that was Ferrari's last naturally aspirated mid-engine offering, and the unmistakable 488 Pista that replaced it with turbo power.

It seems that Ferrari is taking a note from the Porsche handbook and taking a multi-pronged approach for higher-performance versions of its 296 GTB, offering one that's still mostly for the street and an even harder-core lightweight model for the real track junkies — think GT3 versus GT3 RS. With the recently-launched 296 Speciale, Ferrari already has the first one covered, but as these spy shots show, it seems to be preparing for an more extreme 296 Challenge Stradale.

As with the 360 Challenge Stradale, this new 296 will be a roadgoing version of the 296 Challenge race car (thus the "Stradale" part of the name, which means road in Italian). The 296 Challenge is built explicitly for the Ferrari Challenge series since 2024, and it's a slightly toned down racer compared to the 296 GT3, aimed at more amateur client racers. While the road car is a plug-in hybrid, the 296 Challenge is powered only by gasoline, and the new Challenge Stradale will be the first time Ferrari will offering a 296 without a hybrid system for the street. It likely won't be as powerful or as quick as the hybrid models, lacking the hybrid drive oomph, but it'll be significantly lighter and more aimed at providing driving enjoyment.