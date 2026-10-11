The Road Into This Alaska City Is A One-Lane Tunnel That Cars Share With Trains

We didn't get all that deep into the 20th century before folks realized cars and trains should never tango, but the Anthony Anderson Tunnel (aka The Whittier Tunnel) bucks that pretty obvious notion. It's a one-lane, one-way tunnel shared by both cars and trains. At 2.5 miles long, it is the longest highway tunnel in the U.S. to boot. While it may not be quite as exciting as the Dempster Highway or the world's (potentially) longest ferry, this tunnel has another trick up its sleeve–it; this tunnel takes you to "The Town Under One Roof." Otherwise known as Whittier, Alaska.

Whittier is snuggled between a towering mountain range on one side and an arm of the Prince William Sound, which leads into the North Pacific Ocean, on the other. The port on this deep-water fjord remains ice-free, but the whole area is foggy, cloudy and generally moist year round. Not great for working on your tan, but great if you want to build a secret military base to hide from the prying eyes of your enemies, which is just what the U.S. Army did.