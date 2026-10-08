These Are The Car Companies You'd Build With $1 Trillion

This is going to sound weird, but it's worth mentioning.

With $1T in funding, I don't think the company could burn through the money at a rate that it could be earned back with proper investment strategies.

Build a small, affordable, EREV vehicle. And just like Bombas, I would donate one for every one sold. There would be a limited production run each year, but yes, for every vehicle sold, I would donate one additional vehicle to organizations that need transportation. The organization would have to have long term funding in place to support the operation, insurance and maintenance of the donated vehicle.

It's far fetched, but I would give back far more than I took in. I'm not on a quest to be the most powerful or richest person with the most toys. I'd rather be known as the person who did the most for others, and if I did that, nothing else would matter.