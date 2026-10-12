What Truly Counts As Camping In The Left Lane?

If you're reading this and you live in the United States, you may notice the subjectivity of that first word, "united." The states aren't very united when it comes to left-lane camping, i.e., the practice of (some would say) obstinately cruising slower than prevailing traffic and forcing faster drivers to pass on the right. This isn't merely annoying to other road users; It's unlawful in many states. In 2025, Colorado issued 2,540 tickets to drivers for camping out in the left lane.

Well, unlawful, sort of, depending on the state. We're not especially unified or precise on what constitutes camping, either. Even within a single state, the laws are confusing. For instance, in Colorado, where it's technically illegal to remain in the leftmost lane if you're not passing on roads posted with a 65 mph speed limit or higher, there's an important exception. If that left lane is for high-occupancy-vehicle (HOV) use, legally you're not a camper if you're over there. So camping in Colorado, not in a tent, is a qualified condition.

Cross from Colorado into Arizona, and, according to that state's law a camper is someone driving "at such a slow speed as to impede or block the normal and reasonable movement of traffic." Note that this doesn't mention the speed limit; the law is designed to keep everyone moving. In fact, according to AAA, most states have limits for cruising in the left lane save for passing, merging, or exiting; otherwise, you're a left-lane camper. Maybe.