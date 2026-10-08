At $23,500, Is This 1991 Cadillac Brougham A By-The-Foot Bargain?
Once, luxury cars in the U.S. were defined by their imposing size. Today's Nice Price or No Dice Cadillac is one of the last cars to carry that "bigger is better" torch. Let's decide if this big car's price needs to be smaller.
The 2005 Volkswagen Phaeton W12, whose merits and value we considered on Wednesday, was originally built in a glass-walled assembly plant dubbed the Gläserne Manufaktur, or Transparent Factory. After the Phaeton's discontinuation in 2017, the plant switched to building e-Golfs and, later, ID.3 EVs. Today, VW uses the space for research and development, as the manufacturing plant shuttered in late 2025 as part of a major cost-cutting effort.
They say people who live in glass houses should refrain from throwing stones, but since the Phaeton's glass house is long in the past, quite a few of you were willing to throw metaphorical stones at the overly complex, expensive-to-maintain car at its $23,500 (Canadian) asking price. Despite its good looks, promise of proper maintenance, and "turnkey" current condition, many of you wouldn't touch the VW with a ten-foot pole. In the end, that manifested in a substantial 82% 'No Dice' loss.
A Brougham Bro
Do you know who Henry Brougham was? Born in Edinburgh, Scotland, in 1778, Brougham rose to prominence in UK politics, first as a barrister and later, after moving to London, as a Member of Parliament, elected to the House of Commons as a Whig. In that role, Brougham advocated for progressive policies, ending the English slave trade and enacting Parliamentary reforms. In between, Brougham helped found the Edinburgh Review and designed a horse-drawn coach for which we best know his name today, as almost every American automaker has used Brougham to designate a high-end model or trim package.
This 1991 Cadillac Brougham extends a tradition of Cadillac Brougham models dating back to 1916. That's seemingly very apt, as this edition of the D body was the last Cadillac to feature formal, upright baroque styling and imposing size. Whether Baron Henry Brougham would approve will have to remain unanswered.
Old-school luxury
Per the ad, this Brougham has apparently been pampered all its life, being garage-kept and used so sparingly that it has only amassed a mere 38,009 miles over its 35-year existence. The ad boasts that the car is rust-free and is all original. Hopefully that originality doesn't include the tires, which could easily last 38K, but probably wouldn't be safe after 35 years.
This is a big car with an imposing presence and a rear overhang that would make a Kardashian jealous. One of the more interesting features of this model is the full vinyl roof, originally an option, but standard by this model year. That wrap not only covers the A-pillars and roof, but also envelopes the fixed sidelights atop the rear doors. That helps balance the big booty and all the brightwork wrapping the body below. Everything looks to be in great condition, with no scrapes on the bumpers, dings in the body, or issues with the shiny silver metallic paint.
Mechanically, it seems to be in solid shape, as well. These Caddies were fitted with fuel-injected Chevy 350 motors, making 170 horsepower and 255 pound-feet of torque. Matched to that engine is a column-shifted four-speed automatic transmission driving the live axle in the back. Brakes are power discs all around.
About those seatbelts
While the exterior implies this car's owner eats dinner at 4:30 in the afternoon, the interior says "Welcome to the bordello, gents!" It's gloriously color-keyed in garish lipstick red, with leather seating surfaces for the wide rear bench and front split bench, plus acres of faux wood on the dash, doors, and seat-back handles.
By modern sensibilities, it's a riot, but it still looks remarkably comfortable and like an inviting place to soak up the miles on a road trip. That comfort would be enhanced by the car's automatic climate control, power everything, and factory AM/FM/cassette stereo for the tunes.
One thing to note: this Caddy comes from the transition era when airbags weren't commonplace, but auto manufacturers still had to abide by federal regulations on passive restraints. That's why the front seatbelts mount to the doors rather than the door frames. In their expected use, the belts would stay buckled all the time, and the driver and front-seat passenger would be forced to sidle in and out under them when the door was open like weird giant crabs. Happily, the door-mounted design means the seatbelts can be used in a normal, less irritating manner.
There's nothing Caddy-lacking
According to the seller, this Brougham has a clean title, is a "Must see" car in "Wonderful Condition," and "won't disappoint." That's some strong advocacy, and the pictures do seem to back it up. What we need to decide, then, is whether all this old-school luxury is worth $23,500. That's a heck of a lot more than the similar-era Mercury Grand Marquis we considered a couple of weeks back, but that car didn't have this Caddy's aura of attainment or its cat-house parlor interior.
What do you think? Is this Caddy nice enough to command that $23,500 asking price? Or is that price tag so high that it would even make Baron Brougham blanch at the thought?
You decide!
Buffalo, New York, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.
Hat tip to Whatsupdohc for the hookup!
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