At $23,500, Is This 1991 Cadillac Brougham A By-The-Foot Bargain?

Once, luxury cars in the U.S. were defined by their imposing size. Today's Nice Price or No Dice Cadillac is one of the last cars to carry that "bigger is better" torch. Let's decide if this big car's price needs to be smaller.

The 2005 Volkswagen Phaeton W12, whose merits and value we considered on Wednesday, was originally built in a glass-walled assembly plant dubbed the Gläserne Manufaktur, or Transparent Factory. After the Phaeton's discontinuation in 2017, the plant switched to building e-Golfs and, later, ID.3 EVs. Today, VW uses the space for research and development, as the manufacturing plant shuttered in late 2025 as part of a major cost-cutting effort.

They say people who live in glass houses should refrain from throwing stones, but since the Phaeton's glass house is long in the past, quite a few of you were willing to throw metaphorical stones at the overly complex, expensive-to-maintain car at its $23,500 (Canadian) asking price. Despite its good looks, promise of proper maintenance, and "turnkey" current condition, many of you wouldn't touch the VW with a ten-foot pole. In the end, that manifested in a substantial 82% 'No Dice' loss.