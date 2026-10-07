At $23,500 Canadian (About $16,131 U.S.), Would You Lap Up The Luxury Of This 2005 VW Phaeton W12?

The seller of today's Nice Price or No Dice Phaeton touts it as one of four W12-powered four-seater editions brought to North America. That makes it appreciably rare, but will its price make it appreciably desirable?

Whether it's a poppy super bloom in California's Central Valley, or the spectacular fireworks of fall foliage all across the Northeast's arboreal forests, Mother Nature sure likes to put on a good show. The thing is, to appreciate her handiwork, you often need to jump in the car and drive. And what better car is there to take in the sights than a convertible with the top down?

The 1991 Saab 900 Turbo that came our way yesterday would make for a fine classic convertible viewing platform for nature's knockouts. That is, as long as the Fall weather wasn't too warm, since its A/C was broken. That factor, along with concerns about parts sourcing and anything else going wrong on the quirky old car, cast doubt on its $11,500 price tag. In the end, that proved too rich for our collective blood, dropping the Saab in a 77% 'No Dice' loss.