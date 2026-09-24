At $9,000, Will This 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis Cruise To A Win?

Unlike the Marquis de Sade, who made people's lives miserable, today's Nice Price or No Dice Grand Marquis was designed to make long-distance driving as comfortable as possible. We'll have to decide how comfortable we are with its asking price.

If you are of a certain age, you no doubt remember watching, probably on TV on a Fall Saturday afternoon, a movie called "Mad Monster Party." Produced by Rankin/Bass and filmed in that studio's traditional stop-motion animation style, the film featured the voice talents of Boris Karloff and comedian Phyllis Diller. Diller was notable not only for her comedic stage and screen work; she was also an unabashed car buff. Of all her cars, Diller claimed her 1968 Excalibur Series I Phaeton as her favorite. That was one of the first Neoclassic cars to hit the scene, featuring styling reminiscent of the pre-war Mercedes-Benz SSK, powered by modern Chevy Corvette engines.

It's difficult to say whether Diller—who passed away in 2012—would have also liked the Neoclassic styling of the 1986 Johnson Phantom we looked at on Wednesday. Based on the comments, few of you were enticed by its baroque charms. At $20,000, it also wasn't seen as a bargain, ending the day with an 88% 'No Dice' loss.