Old Navy Warship Off The Coast Of Scotland Gets Decommissioned In The Most Metal Way Possible

The USS Klakring was happy in retirement after a long life in active duty... but then they pulled it back in for one last job. A job that needed somebody tough, even in its old age. They needed, in fact, for it to die. But die hard. And dagnabbit, the guided missile frigate USS Klakring decided it was going to show these younger ships just what a tough old nut it still was after all these years. So it was that during Exercise Atlantic Thunder 2026, the combined forces of the United States and the United Kingdom tried to sink the old warship 170 miles off the coast of Scotland. They got it in the end, but it took a lot more firepower than you might expect. Old Navy vets don't go easy.

The Klakring was first commissioned in 1983, named after a World War II submarine captain; after 30 years of proud service, it was decommissioned in 2013. But this year, America and Britain decided they wanted to blow something up. You know, to test their new anti-ship munitions, not because they just love blowing stuff up. A proper test needs a real live target. So the Navy went to the ship in its retirement and said that it had one last mission for it.

First up, the destroyer USS Paul Ignatius hit the crewless Klakring with an SM-6 interceptor missile. The Paul Ignatius was testing the missile's farthest range, which is classified but estimated to be up to 248 miles. The longshot hit its target, which is job well done to the sailors on the destroyer, but Klakring was still standing. So then the British came in with the frigate HMS Portland, firing its brand-new anti-ship weapon, the Naval Strike Missile. This has a 190-mile range and a 260-pound fragmentation warhead. That ought to be enough to take out that old man! But no... Klakring took the hit and was ready for more from these kids.