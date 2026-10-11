The Rules Around Stopping Your Car From Being Towed Are Annoyingly Complicated

Your car is getting towed. Not really, sit down. But it could be. And while most tows happen when you're otherwise occupied and you only find out when you come to the slow realization while approaching your now-empty parking spot, in rare cases you might arrive in time to catch the tow truck in the act. It seems like getting there before your car is gone should count for something. The real question is whether or not it actually does. The answer is: it depends.

We're going to talk a little bit about the various scenarios and some of the geographical nuances next, but first, let's point out another part of the problem: if it feels like you've been hearing a lot lately about shady towing situations and frustrated drivers doing their best to combat them, it's because it really is happening a whole lot more these days. For example, the National Insurance Crime Bureau reported an 89% increase in claims of predatory towing from the beginning of 2022 through the end of 2024. Heck, even when a state dissolves a towing company it can keep taking people's cars. So yes, it is entirely possible that they are indeed out to get you. Let's see what you can (or can't) do about it.