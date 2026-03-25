State Dissolves Towing Company, But It Keeps Taking People's Cars

Predatory towing practices are bad enough. It's even worse when the company doing it doesn't legally exist anymore, but keeps towing vehicles anyway. That's why the city of Gastonia, North Carolina, is suing Jack's Towing and Recovery Service, reports the Charlotte Observer.

The situation has been brewing for a while, but things started coming to a head when Audra Cline made a Facebook post detailing exorbitant towing fees. Her daughter had attended a worship event at the Fuse baseball park on March 19, and parked across the street at Taylor Smith Appliances, where Jack's Towing had towed and impounded her car. Cline posted a receipt for a $1,195 towing bill, stating that the business also promised an additional $100 charge per day the car was left in impound. The receipt sports a "BBB" logo, but Jack's Towing isn't currently accredited with the Better Business Bureau.

While there were "no parking" signs, and Cline's daughter had parked in violation of them, she likely didn't see them, as they were not posted prominently at the entrance to the lot as city ordinance requires, reports Gaston Gazette – that's part of the lawsuit, too. Additionally, while Cline was allowed to pay her bill with a credit card, not everyone was granted that courtesy. Lisa Montgomery had her car towed from the same lot the day before on March 18, and was required to pay cash. City ordinances require cash and credit card payment options for these types of tows. The company has many complaints on Reddit and Facebook, and currently has a rating of 1.6 stars on Yelp.