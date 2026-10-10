The Longest Stretch Of Straight, Uninterrupted Road In The World Takes Hours To Drive

When most people picture a dangerous road, they probably picture a single-lane road precariously perched on the side of a mountain. And while the fear of tumbling down an escarpment is very real, you shouldn't be lulled into a false sense of security by flat, straight strips of pavement either. Saudi Arabia's Highway 10 features a 150-mile stretch through the Empty Quarter. It's the kind of driving environment that will make you zone out behind the wheel, presenting dangers of its own.

Highway 10 appears on satellite imagery as a perfectly straight line cutting across the desert with no settlements of any kind along the way. Traveling at the country's 75-mph speed limit, it would take two hours to traverse. According to Guinness World Records, Highway 10 was originally built for King Fahd, the Saudi monarch who ruled from 1982 until his death in 2005. The road wasn't constructed on a whim, though.

The highway links Haradh at the eastern end with the Al Batha border crossing at the western end. Haradh is a hub for Saudi Aramco near Ghawar, the world's largest oil field, which produces 3.8 million barrels of oil a day. Al Batha is Saudi Arabia's only border crossing with the United Arab Emirates. The two points are certainly important, but there's little commercial reason to drive between the pair, as most oil is transported over land via pipelines.