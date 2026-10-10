Porsche's Most Uncompromising Race Car Had Carcinogenic Brakes

The Porsche 909 Bergspyder only raced at two events in 1968 before it was retired from competition. The diminutive flat-8-powered racer was as much an engineering prototype for the future as it was built to win trophies, and while it wasn't the most successful at the latter, it excelled as the former. This was Porsche's lightest race car, with the builders removing as much weight as they possibly could, eventually getting the roofless 909 Bergspyder down to just 826 pounds ready to race. With an extremely lax hillclimb championship rulebook, Porsche pushed everything about the car to the nth degree. If it wasn't absolutely necessary to make a pass up a mountain, it wasn't included. If it was necessary, it was made as lightweight as possible, up to and including the use of exotic materials.

As an example of Porsche's dedication to lightweighting practices, the 909 Bergspyder was designed without a fuel pump. Because it was used as a hillclimber, it didn't need to run for lengthy stints like its 917, 907, or 908 endurance racer contemporaries. Porsche, then, could employ a small spherical fuel tank crafted from lightweight titanium. The engineers would simply fill up the tank with fuel and pressurize it to over 215 pounds per square inch with compressed nitrogen, the high-test meted out to each carburetor throat through a pressure regulator.

Perhaps the most stunning application of science over weight is the car's employment of beryllium brake rotors. Porsche didn't know at the time, as we have for decades, that the metal was extremely carcinogenic. Today we're aware that inhalation of beryllium dust (as might happen under braking conditions) causes chronic lung disease in some at concentrations as low as 0.01 microgram per cubic meter in air.