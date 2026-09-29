Why Windshield Pillars On Modern Cars Got So Thick They're Now A Genuine Safety Risk

If you're among the drivers complaining about outward visibility, perhaps your A-pillars are contributing to that conversation. From Chevy Bolts to Tesla Model Ys, there are countless debates online about how A-pillars in these cars are creating blind spots and near misses. Unlike cars from yesteryear, modern automobiles have much thicker A-pillars, which, if you didn't know, are the structural supports on either side of your car's front windshield. As you may have guessed already, a major reason for their increased thickness has to do with occupant safety during a rollover.

Around 2009, the NHTSA issued a mandate (phased in late 2012 and running through 2017) that required vehicle roofs to withstand three times their own weight. This was fairly similar to how IIHS evaluated roof strength, a stricter test which the organization started in 2009 and discontinued in 2022. The reason for this discontinuation? Nearly all modern vehicles were earning good ratings, which means they were capable of withstanding a force of at least four times their own weight before a plate created a 5-inch dent-hole in the roof.

As you may well know, passenger vehicles are pretty heavy these days, especially if you consider EVs. Dare we remind you of the near-9,000-pound GMC Sierra EV or the hulking Hummer EV? According to Brian Latouf, former director of structure integration and body systems computer-aided engineering at General Motors (via Wards Auto), "It's pretty tight in there. You have to have certain cross-sectional space [inside an A-pillar for it] to be structurally stable under higher loads." Not only is roof strength a contributing factor, but since the A-pillars also integrate airbags, speakers, a bunch of wiring, and even grab handles (in certain trucks and SUVs), they eventually grew in size. Then there is the fact that the A-pillars have padding and other bits of trim to be soft enough to meet federal head-impact standards.