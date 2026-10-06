United Passengers Only Got A $175 Voucher After 12 Hours Stuck On Grounded Plane

How much is your time worth? Passengers on a United Airlines flight endured a 12-hour debacle completely confined to the tarmac at Washington Dulles International Airport last Friday. A pair of technical issues, thunderstorms, a pushback tug incident and crew duty-time limits derailed the planned service to Rome. The United Boeing 777 never departed for the Italian capital, and passengers left the canceled flight with $175 vouchers for their trouble.

United Airlines Flight 884 was initially delayed an hour due to a technical issue in the cockpit. Although the aircraft eventually began taxiing to the runway, thunderstorms prevented the flight from taking off. According to Simple Flying, the Boeing 777 returned to the gate three hours later to refuel. Enough time had passed that the in-flight meals had to be returned because they sat out too long. Speaking of being out too long, the crew hit their duty-time limit six hours into the delay. The crew timing out did allow the passengers the chance to get off the plane for a little respite.

The problems didn't stop with the arrival of the replacement crew. Once the passengers were herded back onboard, the new crew reported an issue with the door seal, which maintenance then had to inspect. With the skies clear and all the plane's issues addressed, the tug failed while pushing the plane back from the gate. A band snapped and struck the aircraft. As the Boeing 777 was being inspected for damage, the replacement crew timed out. United finally canceled the flight 12 hours after its scheduled departure.