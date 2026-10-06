Why SpaceXAI Is Rebranding As SpaceXSI

In a rebrand that rolls off the tongue like Lake Amerigo Vespucci, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday that the company's artificial intelligence arm which had been called SpaceXAI, will now be called SpaceXSI. The letter "S" stands for super, and "I" is, yes, still meant to indicate intelligence.

No more AI

SI

It's better — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2026

This follows President Donald Trump's push to use the term super intelligence rather than artificial intelligence. First, Trump told the U.N. General Assembly last month that the name artificial intelligence had the air of something fake. "It makes it sound fake and it is not fake. It's actually amazing," Trump said to the diplomatic body (as reported by Associated Press News). Shortly afterwards, the State Department ordered that U.S. diplomats ditch the term artificial intelligence and use super intelligence instead for all official correspondence.

Then, this past Tuesday, tech leaders signed a voluntary, not-legally-binding-at-all pledge. The event was attended by prominent executives of major AI companies like OpenAI and Anthropic, and that of course includes xAI CEO Elon Musk. On Sunday, as Musk was tweeting about SpaceXSI, the White House created a new super intelligence task force — which maybe will do more or less than what the Space Force does.