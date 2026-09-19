3 Of The Worst Issues With Boxer Engines In Particular

A boxer engine is a relatively unique configuration. In the car world, it's famously the layout of many Subarus and some Porsches, especially going back to air-cooled 911s. It was also used in old air-cooled Volkswagen Beetles, Karmann Ghias, VW Buses, and other models. If you could see through the front of the engine, you'd notice the pistons bouncing outward and inward in opposition to each other, virtually boxing. This is in comparison to a V8 or V6 configuration, where the pistons move up and down at an angle.

Also, the boxer idea is old. Carl Benz invented the boxer in the late 1890s. Ever since then, one advantage that brands like Subaru still tout is that pistons moving in opposition to each other naturally counterbalance the forces of the engine, quelling vibrations. Since their pistons move side to side rather than up and down, boxers can also sit lower in the chassis. So, Subaru still uses boxer engines instead of inline-4s to lower the car's overall center of gravity, and that's one of many reasons fans find cars like the WRX unexpectedly appealing.

However, there are disadvantages, too. If you rotate an inline engine and mount it sideways, that tall engine would suddenly be a wide engine. That's the issue with the boxer — it requires width for that piston path. Also, because it's not an inline-4, and because all of its pistons fire side to side in opposition, it requires duplicate parts, like a V-shaped engine. That means double intake and exhaust manifolds, head gaskets, and camshafts. Plus, that wide engine can make it harder to design the suspension and steering layout.