GM's 1969 XP 512E Concept Car Was A Tiny EV With A 58-Mile Range

The GM EV1 gets a lot of attention as one of the industry's first modern electric vehicles. Produced in two batches — in 1997 and 1999 — the 1,117 sleek machines became almost as famous for being crushed into tiny cubes as for their electrical innovations. They weren't the General's first all-electric cars, though. That title goes to the 1969 XP 512E concept vehicle. (And we'll further point out that GM sold all-electric commercial trucks, although not passenger cars, from 1912 to 1916.)

As for the XP 512E, it was actually part of a family of small city-sized cars that GM had originally built for its 1969 Progress of Power exhibition. This press event attracted media from across the country to GM's Technical Center in Warren, Michigan, where they could check out some of the company's latest power train advances. A number of other projects were on display as well, including silver-zinc batteries, hydrogen fuel cells, turbines, wheel-hub motors, modernized steam engines, and even early catalytic converters. Remember, GM would go on to become the first automaker to develop a production-ready catalytic converter in 1975.

Some of the cars at the exhibit, like the XP 512E, were available for seat time, too. In fact, when Mechanix Illustrated's Tom McCahill took his turn at the wheel, he called the car "quite smooth" (per Hemmings). It also, however, was quite tiny, as was its driving range. The 512E is shorter in length than NBA star Victor Wembanyama is tall, and its maximum range was 58 miles. That was at only 25 mph, too. Pushed to its top speed of 30 mph, the car's range slipped to a bare 47 miles.