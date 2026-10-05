These Driving Blunders Still Haunt Your Dreams

Despite what driverless cars may have you believe, driving a car is easier than it looks. Once you comprehend all the tools at your disposal, get comfortable with the controls, and get enough experience under your belt, you can probably go your entire life without a crash. The problem is we're not always operating at 100% when we climb into a car, and we're never the only person on the road.

We asked our readers last week what blunders behind the wheel still haunt their dreams. While I still feel terrible for making a left-hand turn onto the wrong side of the road, others have done far worse. The responses in the comments section made me shudder with the sudden realization of how poorly things can go with a very heavy vehicle. I don't know what I'd do if I smashed a hole through my parents' home or ripped the hose off a pump at a gas station. Without further ado, here are the moments out on the road that still keep you up at night.