There are no perfect drivers. We've all made mistakes behind the wheel at one point or another. It could be getting snapped by a speeding camera or curbing your rims while parallel parking. Despite our errors, I still trust licensed humans more than any driverless vehicle. No sober driver would endlessly loop a roundabout or get caught in a logic loop when blocked by another car on a one-lane road.

What driving blunder still haunts your dreams? For me, I'm instantly thrust back to when I was learning to drive. My worst error as a learner was making a left-hand turn onto a quiet four-lane road and putting my small sedan on the left-hand side of the road, as if I were in Britain. My instructor immediately reached over and yanked the steering wheel to the right. It was downright embarrassing, and I never made the same mistake again.