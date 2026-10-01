What Driving Blunder Still Haunts Your Dreams?
There are no perfect drivers. We've all made mistakes behind the wheel at one point or another. It could be getting snapped by a speeding camera or curbing your rims while parallel parking. Despite our errors, I still trust licensed humans more than any driverless vehicle. No sober driver would endlessly loop a roundabout or get caught in a logic loop when blocked by another car on a one-lane road.
What driving blunder still haunts your dreams? For me, I'm instantly thrust back to when I was learning to drive. My worst error as a learner was making a left-hand turn onto a quiet four-lane road and putting my small sedan on the left-hand side of the road, as if I were in Britain. My instructor immediately reached over and yanked the steering wheel to the right. It was downright embarrassing, and I never made the same mistake again.
You never want your car to fly into a building
Probably the most dramatic error anyone can make is launching their car through the air. With modern technology, CCTV and dashcam footage of these incidents can make its way online for the whole world to see. In 2024, a Ring doorbell camera in Southern California caught a car launching off a curb and someone's lawn, then crashing straight into that home's garage. The driver was attempting to round a corner, but experienced a medical emergency. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured, and the driver faced no criminal charges.
Before the 1990s, these crashes would have spread solely through eyewitness accounts and photos of the aftermath. I'm glad that none of my blunders have been caught on camera. Remember to share your worst driver blunder in the comments section below, but leave the footage out. Be sure to include the make and model of the car you were driving, though, it'll help us visualize the whole thing.