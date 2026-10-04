Which Racing Plot Or Mention In Film Or TV Surprised You Most?

I've quite recently landed on the other side of a rewatch of "Downton Abbey." The slow-moving period drama kicks off with news of the sinking of the Titanic, and follows the momentum of society into World War I, the rise of the automobile, and the slow death of aristocracy. While the occasional car in an episode gives us enthusiasts a fix, "Downton Abbey" is not a show you go to for racing. Until season 5, with the introduction of the character Henry Talbot.

Talbot is a racer, and his desire for on-track antics are further melded with the storyline through season 6 as he wins over the heart of Lady Mary Crawley. In season 7, the family residing at Downton Abbey joins Talbot at Brooklands Race Circuit for a thriller of a race — some of the characters even help work on his race car and the show even included the running race start! The event unfortunately ends like many races at the time did, with the death of one of Talbot's close friends. It's a tragic but realistic look at how deadly the sport was at the time. Every time I see it I wholeheartedly appreciate its inclusion in such a period-dedicated story of the aristocratic elite.

What say you, Jalops? What have you watched that has had a splendidly surprising mention or storyline dedicated to racing? Please don't mention actual car or racing movies. We've done that, a few times over. Was it a brief one-liner? Was it an episode? Maybe, like "Downton Abbey," it became an integrated storyline through a season. Tell us about it in the comments. Clips for proof are always welcome.