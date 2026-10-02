Ford Revives WRC Factory Team For Divisive WRC27 Revamp

As the WRC27 name implies, it's the new technical regulations coming into force for the 2027 season. With only three manufacturers and rallying's biggest stars only competing part-time, the WRC's competitive landscape is teetering between bleak and underwhelming. The FIA hoped to attract new entrants and spice up the field by crafting a much cheaper ruleset. WRC27 cars must meet a $388,000 budget cap, and the registration fee was halved to around $247,000. To reduce confusion and avoid dating the ruleset, the WRC will retain the Rally1 name for its top-category cars.

Toyota is the only manufacturer opting to run a Rally1 at launch in 2027. As mentioned earlier, Ford is entering a Rally1 car in 2029. Hyundai won't confirm if it will continue competing in the WRC. No truly new manufacturers have publicly hinted at interest in joining the championship. As a stop-gap measure, Rally2 cars fitted with upgrade kits will be allowed to compete in the top class.

There is some potential magic on the other side of this rough transition. The WRC27 rules allow for Independent constructors to build their own tube frames, buy a powertrain from a competing manufacturer, and drape a silhouette body of their own design over the chassis. Coupes, sedans, hatchbacks, and even SUVs could compete against each other in the WRC as long as there are manufacturers to buy engines from.