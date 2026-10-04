How Much Can The Toyota Sequoia Tow Compared To Its Competitors?
One of the big reasons you'd buy a truck-based SUV like the Toyota Sequoia with its assertive exterior over a unibody crossover like, say, Toyota's Grand Highlander is its ability to tow a lot more weight. First introduced for the 2001 model year, the Tundra-based Sequoia is Toyota's biggest and most expensive SUV, seating up to eight across three rows.
And in its admittedly small segment of non-luxury body-on-frame SUVs that can be had with three rows, it's arguably a class leader. Precise to-the-pound towing capacity varies by trim and drivetrain, but on the whole, every 2026 Toyota Sequoia can tow around 9,000 pounds, and out-tow almost all of its competitors. At the minimum, a 4WD Capstone model will tow 8,980 pounds, and at its strongest, a 2WD SR5 Sequoia tows up to 9,520 pounds. Here's the full breakdown by trim and driven wheels:
-
SR5 (2WD/4WD): 9,520 / 9,120 pounds
-
Limited (2WD/4WD): 9,300 / 9,020 pounds
-
Platinum (4WD): 9,010 pounds
-
1794 Edition (4WD): 9,010 pounds
-
TRD Pro (4WD): 9,020 pounds
-
Capstone (4WD): 8,980 pounds
The rivals
On the whole, the Sequoia tows more than either of its Chevrolet rivals, the ever-popular Tahoe and Suburban. They boast max trailering figures of around 8,000 pounds, with figures fluctuating depending on the power train. The absolute strongest comparable Chevy is the 2WD Tahoe with the 5.3-liter engine that can tow up to 8,400 pounds. Similarly, the GMC twins in the Yukon and Yukon XL can tow up to 8,400 and 8,200 pounds, respectively.
The new Ford Expedition, meanwhile, bests the Sequoia only when you equip it with a weight-distributing hitch. Ford's F-150-based SUV tows up to 7,000 pounds standard but up to 9,600 pounds if you get it with the hitch and forgo the 24-inch wheels. Nissan's entry, the Armada, falls short of the Toyota's capabilities by hundreds of pounds, with a max towing capacity of 8,500 pounds across the board.
So, yeah. With the sole asterisk-laden exception of the Ford Expedition when properly equipped, the Toyota Sequoia is the strongest vehicle in its class when it comes to towing. The current rig is powered by a hybrid 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6 making 437 horsepower and 583 pound-feet of torque — yes, that's the same power train Toyota's had to recall a bunch of because they keep grenading themselves. Look, we said they were strong, we never said they were reliable.