How Much Can The Toyota Sequoia Tow Compared To Its Competitors?

On the whole, the Sequoia tows more than either of its Chevrolet rivals, the ever-popular Tahoe and Suburban. They boast max trailering figures of around 8,000 pounds, with figures fluctuating depending on the power train. The absolute strongest comparable Chevy is the 2WD Tahoe with the 5.3-liter engine that can tow up to 8,400 pounds. Similarly, the GMC twins in the Yukon and Yukon XL can tow up to 8,400 and 8,200 pounds, respectively.

Ford

The new Ford Expedition, meanwhile, bests the Sequoia only when you equip it with a weight-distributing hitch. Ford's F-150-based SUV tows up to 7,000 pounds standard but up to 9,600 pounds if you get it with the hitch and forgo the 24-inch wheels. Nissan's entry, the Armada, falls short of the Toyota's capabilities by hundreds of pounds, with a max towing capacity of 8,500 pounds across the board.

Nissan

So, yeah. With the sole asterisk-laden exception of the Ford Expedition when properly equipped, the Toyota Sequoia is the strongest vehicle in its class when it comes to towing. The current rig is powered by a hybrid 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6 making 437 horsepower and 583 pound-feet of torque — yes, that's the same power train Toyota's had to recall a bunch of because they keep grenading themselves. Look, we said they were strong, we never said they were reliable.