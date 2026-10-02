These Are The Most Annoying Problems The Jalopnik Audience Has Caused By Working On Their Own Cars

By Logan K. Carter
Asian mechanic in blue jumpsuit feeling frustrated with a difficult car engine problem by: Wasana Kunpol Wasana Kunpol/Shutterstock
Add Jalopnik on Google:
Google Discover

Earlier this week I asked you, our adoring audience, to own your humanity and share the most annoying problems you have caused by working on your own cars, and you all did not disappoint. There were lots of great answers, but this is just a roundup of a handful of my favorite answers, so feel free to go back and read through the other responses if you're looking to learn from other people's mistakes! Or if you want to help your fellow readers avoid a mistake you made, drop it in the comments section at the end of this blog.

My answer was the unbearable squeaking that I caused when I swapped out my Mini's stock rear sway bar for a thicker one, but failed to apply enough silicone lubricant to the rubber stabilizer bracket. Friction can be a friend or a foe in this world, and as much as I love it between my tires and the road, sometimes you just need more lube. Anyway, here are some of the annoying problems y'all have caused by working on your own cars. 

The worst milkshake ever

A Triumph Spitfire Mk 4 in Switzerland, 1972. (Photo by British Motor Industry Heritage Trust (British Motor Museum)/Getty Images) British Motor Industry Heritage Trust (british Motor Museum)/Getty Images

50 years ago the temperature gauge on my Triumph Spitfire was telling me the engine was overheating. I replaced the thermostat, the water pump, and I forget what else now. Nothing helped. Somewhere in that process I must have introduced a coolant leak, because I had to continually add antifreeze. Once when I didn't top it up soon enough the engine really did overheat and warped the head. Now coolant was getting into the cylinders and the oil was turning to a chocolate milk shake. I was just living with that until I could have the head ground. But I had to leave home for two weeks on business. When I got back the engine was seized solid. If I tried to push start the car it left rubber on the road. I sold it for peanuts and bought a Scirocco, which was a disappointment all the time I owned it. I eventually realized that the temperature sensor (Lucas, of course) was the culprit, and the engine was fine until I started messing with it.

Submitted by: Arthur Pewty

A simple job turned nightmare

Front three-quarters shot of a bright yellow 2001 Honda S2000 parked on wet asphalt on a sunny day in front of desert shrubs Honda

I broke a spark plug while installing it. I started the threading by hand then tightened it with a torque wrench. I thought it was weird how long it was taking to get the plug fully tightened when all of a sudden the wrench turned freely. I had the wrench set incorrectly. Had to have the car towed to get the plug's threaded barrel removed. I thought for sure there was going to be some metal shaving that dropped down into the cylinder but I got lucky and everything looked fine and no damage was done. This was on an AP1 S2000.

Also, with a different vehicle, dropped about 4 quarts of oil on my garage floor because I didn't tighten the drain plug.

Submitted by: Mr. Whatsittoya

Exacerbating a leak

NEW YORK - MARCH 31: In this handout image provided by General Motors, the Chevrolet Cruze Eco and its 1.4-liter Ecotech turbocharged engine are unveiled during the New York Auto International Show March 31, 2010 in New York City. Over 1 million visitors are expected to visit the 2010 New York Auto Show at Jacob Javits Convention Center the nation's oldest and usually best-attended auto show event. (Photo by Emile Wamsteker/General Motors via Getty Images) Handout/Getty Images

I tried replacing the valve cover on the wife's Cruze and ended up causing it to have an even larger oil leak than it had with the old valve cover.

Those 1.4 turbos had gaskets built into the valve cover so when (not 'if') they start to leak you have to replace the whole cover.

Submitted by: Anonymous II: The Sequel

Sliced harness, anyone?

Subaru DL/GL Wagon Production: 1973-1990 Two trim levels were offered: DL and GL First model to offer "On-Demand" 4WD in 1975 Three generations were produced The official car of the US Ski Team from 1975-1994 Known as the "Leone" outside the U.S. Subaru

Probably 1987 I bought a 1977 Subaru DL for $50 to use as a winter beater. I knew from the get go that I needed to replace a front fender and fix the floor because of rust. I rebuilt the carb,replaced the fender,and put a set of used snow tires on it and started on the floor. When I was finished I went to start it and nothing. I checked the battery and fuse box but they were good. I pulled the carpet back up and realized that I had cut through the wiring harness. My dad just laughed at me. He wound up calling a neighbor that was good at fixing other people's messes. About 60 minutes,a case of beer,and $25 was all it took to fix. He still makes fun of me about it when I see him.

Submitted by: Bruno

Do mine next!

Male mechanic checks engine components of a car in an outdoor parking area, with a raised hood and trees visible in the background by: Standret Standret/Shutterstock

The most annoying problem I caused by working on my car(s) is my friends, neighbors, coworkers, and family members asking/growing to expect I would want to work on theirs as well. For some unknown reason, they seem to think I would enjoy working on their rattle trap for 'free'. I would work on my car(s) to save money, to keep up with vehicle conditions, and yes, sometimes I did enjoy the sense of accomplishment. However, I am not running an automotive repair charity. I have a right to my 'free' time. Offer to show them how to do it themselves? They suddenly find to money to pay a mechanic.

Submitted by: Old_SLAAB_Guy

The never-ending sway bar nightmare

Front three-quarters shot of a blue '04 Mazda3 hatchback driving around a corner on a mountain road past brown mountainsides Mazda

Definitely the rear sway bar on my 2004 Mazda 3. It was my car in college and after the warranty lapsed I started building it out for the AutoX I was racing at the time. I put on these massive Hotchkis sway bars with adjustable AWR Endlinks. It absolutely transformed the handling of the car, but it also was a never-ending nightmare.

I broke 4 different end links over the first 24 months it was installed, often leaving me under the car using safety wire to hold the swaybar up off the ground so I could make it home (including on the 250 mile trip back up to college.) And even when they weren't broken, the loud clunk from the rear which would randomly happen was incredibly disconcerting.

Submitted by: SantaCruzin

Wasting time

Abergavenny, Gwent, Wales, June 21, 2026: Red Honda CBX 1000, Six cylinder, an Iconic Engine, engine details by: Mark Abraham Mark Abraham/Shutterstock

It was a motorcycle, I finished rebuilding the engine on a honda cbx1000 (inline 6 motorcycle engine, one of the best sounding bike engines of all time – seriously check youtube). After the rebuild was all done and I was about to test fire for the first time I was cleaning up my workbench and found one of the piston wrist pin retaining clips. Was it an extra? Did I forget to install one? I had to stop in the middle of the rebuild when a family member was injured and went into the hostpital, a couple days turned into a couple months. Now, I was pretty good at documenting everything and where i stopped each day so I could resume smoothly... but this had been an emergency and didn't have time to make notes, and I wasn't about to test fire without knowing for sure. Cue pulling things back apart....

It was a spare.

Submitted by: Hank_Kill

Buying cheap and buying twice

1996 Ford Explorer on country track, 2000. (Photo by National Motor Museum/Heritage Images/Getty Images) Heritage Images/Getty Images

I took my perfectly good driving Explorer, with 75k miles on it, in for an oil change. The mechanic told me the fontend was shot and it would be $3,500 to fix. I doubted the advice, but swapped out the entire fontend suspension on my own anyway using aftermarket parts. Within 6 months I did the entire job again, this time using Ford parts. I should have never touched it. I still think there was nothing wrong with it in the first place.

Submitted by: C M

Misery from mods

Front three-quarters shot of a modified red C5 Corvette parked on asphalt in front of a blue Subar WRX and a cloudy sky Logan K. Carter/ Jalopnik

I slowly modded a very nice C5 corvette into a miserable-to-drive penalty box. Harder bushings, stiffer shocks, bigger tires, stiffer sway bars, more finicky electronics, lousy HID headlights, an ultimately more annoying stereo, etc. Was happy to get rid of it once I was "done".

Submitted by: BuddyS

Hot coolant

Rear three-quarters shot of a siler BMW 335i wagon driving on a road past a wall of rock and a black and white arrow sign BMW

While replacing the hood release cables on my BMW 335i, I exhaled near one of the plastic coolant lines that ran over the top of the radiator.

Naturally the line exploded and sprayed hot coolant everywhere. I blame myself for being so careless.

Submitted by: GrannyShifter

Recommended