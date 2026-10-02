These Are The Most Annoying Problems The Jalopnik Audience Has Caused By Working On Their Own Cars

Earlier this week I asked you, our adoring audience, to own your humanity and share the most annoying problems you have caused by working on your own cars, and you all did not disappoint. There were lots of great answers, but this is just a roundup of a handful of my favorite answers, so feel free to go back and read through the other responses if you're looking to learn from other people's mistakes! Or if you want to help your fellow readers avoid a mistake you made, drop it in the comments section at the end of this blog.

My answer was the unbearable squeaking that I caused when I swapped out my Mini's stock rear sway bar for a thicker one, but failed to apply enough silicone lubricant to the rubber stabilizer bracket. Friction can be a friend or a foe in this world, and as much as I love it between my tires and the road, sometimes you just need more lube. Anyway, here are some of the annoying problems y'all have caused by working on your own cars.