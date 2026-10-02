Death is an inevitable destination for everyone. As far as current science is aware, biblical-like genes that will allow us to live into the 400s aren't in the picture. Instead, Death is patiently waiting to look us in the eyes and take us into the light toward the next life, or whatever it is you believe in. And as time is fickle and fast, we humans only have so long to make the most of every possible day we can on this forsaken planet. Thus why we all resort to creating literal or mental bucket lists — that list of novel things we'd love to see and do before we kick it. This week, we're talking the places you've most wanted to go.

In the little more than a century since the automobile graced what we could call "roads" at that time, there are not many places that haven't been touched by four rubber wheels. Save maybe for some of the most desolate places on Earth, cars are everywhere, enough that it's really putting a pinch on the global economy and the whole almost-oil-crisis-but-we're-not-calling-it-an-oil-crisis-yet, which Texas just called a "Statewide Disaster." That aside, it's created is an almost unending list of places that are must-see, all car-related. Great for us, unfortunate for the people in our life who might not be as into it.

So, I want to know, which automotive destination is still on your bucket list?