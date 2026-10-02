Which Automotive Destination Is Still On Your Bucket List?
Death is an inevitable destination for everyone. As far as current science is aware, biblical-like genes that will allow us to live into the 400s aren't in the picture. Instead, Death is patiently waiting to look us in the eyes and take us into the light toward the next life, or whatever it is you believe in. And as time is fickle and fast, we humans only have so long to make the most of every possible day we can on this forsaken planet. Thus why we all resort to creating literal or mental bucket lists — that list of novel things we'd love to see and do before we kick it. This week, we're talking the places you've most wanted to go.
In the little more than a century since the automobile graced what we could call "roads" at that time, there are not many places that haven't been touched by four rubber wheels. Save maybe for some of the most desolate places on Earth, cars are everywhere, enough that it's really putting a pinch on the global economy and the whole almost-oil-crisis-but-we're-not-calling-it-an-oil-crisis-yet, which Texas just called a "Statewide Disaster." That aside, it's created is an almost unending list of places that are must-see, all car-related. Great for us, unfortunate for the people in our life who might not be as into it.
So, I want to know, which automotive destination is still on your bucket list?
'The hills are alive to the sound of horsepower'
If you were an avid viewer of old "Top Gear," the line gracing this section's heading might sound mighty familiar. It's one Jeremy Clarkston utters as he takes the Lamborghini Gallardo Superleggera he's piloting through the Swiss Alps, not long before he and his cohorts tackle the ribbon-like roads of Stelvio Pass. This tour is just one part of one of the most beautiful driving roads in the world. The other half is Gotthard Pass, which the crackpot trio tackle some many years later in "The Grand Tour." (Now I'm wondering if I missed them making some sort of joke about the name in the episode...)
It's difficult not to wanderlust for the touring road. Surrounded by the Swiss Alps, one can push a hopefully fun driver around the sweeping hairpin turns that carve through the gradation of the mountains. The scenery is spectacular. I mean, I personally cannot say so myself, because my road wanderings have been limited to the continental United States, and the long road (Ontario Highway 401) through Canada to Montreal. But every video portrays it so.
Whether road, track, place, museum, or gathering, there's still plenty of well-known driving destinations that await us. What one is still on your bucket list? What stands in your way of making it happen? Why has it captivated you so? Remember, the clock will never stop ticking, but we will.