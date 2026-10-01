I Need Something More Mature Than My Mitsubishi EVO! What Should I Buy?

I complain a lot about Tom nailing it out of the gate with the first answer, leaving the rest of us struggling to find the least wrong alternative. Today, though, I'm sorry, but Tom is completely wrong here. He suggested a vehicle that is indeed a used sport sedan that's more mature than your Evo, but that was incorrect. He should have rejected the premise of your question, like I'm about to do. Keep the Evo, Shawn. We aren't selling the Evo.

If I'm reading this correctly, you don't daily your Evo and instead commute in your wife's car. She hates the Evo (sorry, "refuses to learn stick"), but she needs something to drive when you have her car. So your solution is to sell the Evo? You're going about this completely backward. The solution is for you to stop driving your wife's car, keep the Evo, and buy something inexpensive and reliable for your commute. The G70 is a nice luxury sport sedan, but it's no replacement for an Evo. That car is special in a way the G70 will never be, and the minute you sell it, you're going to regret it for the rest of your life.

Without the money from your Evo you'll be working with a much smaller budget than you originally had in mind, but you don't need anything too fancy. Just something fuel-efficient and easy to park that makes your commute a breeze. Sorry to your wife's anxiety, Shawn, but you live in California. What you need is a motorcycle. Get your license, buy some good gear, and then drop $5,000 or so on a used bike. It'll get better gas mileage than a Prius while letting you keep the Evo, legal lane-splitting should shorten your commute, and your soul will be free. Tell me I'm wrong.