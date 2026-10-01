These Are The Most Beautiful Car Films, According To You

Sometimes, we love to turn our brains off and watch a car movie — the "Fast and Furious" series has made approximately a gajilion dollars off this love, and it's not even finished yet. But sometimes, we want something a little more erudite in its visuals, its narrative, or its general presentation. Those are the movies we're here to talk about today: The most beautiful car films in history. Earlier this week, I asked what you all think the most beautiful car films are, and today we're looking at your responses.

Some of your answers were classics of the car-film genre, movies like "Ronin" and "Mad Max: Fury Road." Others, though, really went for broke on artsiness — "Climb Dance," "C'etait un rendez-vous," even an early George Lucas film I'd never heard of. Let's see what you all picked as the most beautiful automotive films, and see how much we all need to add to our collective watch lists.