These Are The Most Beautiful Car Films, According To You
Sometimes, we love to turn our brains off and watch a car movie — the "Fast and Furious" series has made approximately a gajilion dollars off this love, and it's not even finished yet. But sometimes, we want something a little more erudite in its visuals, its narrative, or its general presentation. Those are the movies we're here to talk about today: The most beautiful car films in history. Earlier this week, I asked what you all think the most beautiful car films are, and today we're looking at your responses.
Some of your answers were classics of the car-film genre, movies like "Ronin" and "Mad Max: Fury Road." Others, though, really went for broke on artsiness — "Climb Dance," "C'etait un rendez-vous," even an early George Lucas film I'd never heard of. Let's see what you all picked as the most beautiful automotive films, and see how much we all need to add to our collective watch lists.
BMW's 'The Hire'
Not a film per se, but films. The BMW series The Hire was incredibly well done and featured a great rotating cast as well as a bunch of phenomenal directors. Clive Owen killed the role, and even though it was showcasing BMW's product(s), the results were quite good.
Submitted by: 05Train
'C'etait un rendez-vous'
C'etait un rendezvous
No dialogue, no music... just an early morning sprint through the empty streets of Paris. It gave me goosebumps the first time I watched it. I would love to see a remastered and colour-corrected version of it.
Submitted by: JohnnyWasASchoolBoy
The version I'm (hopefully, if it works) embedding here is upscaled and color-corrected, though I'm not sure what method was used to restore it. If anyone has the original film reel of "C'etait un rendez-vous," hit me up I guess. I don't know how to restore video, but I know who to ask about it.
'Ronin'
First thing that came to mind: Ronin.
It's not just a great heist movie with cars, it's a really well-shot heist movie that really understands its cars well.
Submitted by: dolsh
'Drive My Car'
Drive My Car (2021). It's not a movie about cars, but so much of it takes place in a beautiful Saab 900, which deserved a supporting role nomination.
Submitted by: Mike Tutaj
'The Yellow Rolls-Royce'
I'd go with 1964's "The Yellow Rolls Royce", starring Ingrid Bergman, Rex Harrison, Alain Delon, George C. Scott, Jeanne Moreau, Omar Sharif, & Shirley MacLaine. The story is of 3 diverse owners of the car and the drama that occurs while they own it. The only significant error is when Rex Harrison (the first owner) is looking at the car to possibly buy it and the salesman refers to is a "New Phantom" but it is a Phantom II not a Phantom I (or a New Phantom). It's not a world class film, by any stretch, but it showcases the car beautifully and offers 3 rather compelling stories as well. Both Amazon Prime and Netflix are currently running it (from what I could find online). It's worth a watch, especially if you like pre-war vehicles.
Submitted by: Patrick
'Rush'
Rush. Enjoyed the racing scenes for their audio, intensity, and drive to win.
Submitted by: Sergio Valdez
'The Italian Job'
The Italian Job. The minis in all their cuteness were acting mad.
Submitted by: Luc Desaulniers (minardi)
'Climb Dance'
Climb Dance. Beautifully shot, and edited.
Submitted by: Tiago Bastos
Thank you! I was hoping "Climb Dance" would make it in here.
'1:42.08'
"1:42.08"
The most pure car film ever made. Just George Lucas directing Pete Brock and a Lotus 23 driving around Willow Springs.
Submitted by: Dr.Xyster
George Lucas is many things, but above all he's a car guy.
'Mad Max: Fury Road'
Mad Max Fury Road, while it is one of the greatest action movie, it also and art film, the cinematography,each vehicle is an art installation itself, the explosions :), no matter how many time I seen it, my jaw drops every time when watching the battle in the dust storm sequence. They should have sent a poet...
Submitted by: towman