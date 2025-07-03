These Are Your Favorite Cars From The 1980s

Obviously, the best thing to come out of the 1980s is myself and my fellow geriatric Millennials. Members of America's actual greatest generation were born during a time of some wonderful cars, though. I asked you what your favorite 1980s cars were earlier this week, and you delivered all sorts of weird vehicles from that glitzy decade. First off, there is strong evidence via these comments that the Ferrari 288 GTO isn't just he most beautiful car of the '80s — it might be the most beautiful car of all time. I didn't include it in this list, because it is incredibly obvious to all involve. While there are a lot of Hondas and BMWs on the docket, there's quite a few weird ones as well — Lancias, Alfa Romeos and even Mitsubishis grace the list. Take a scroll through memory lane.