These Are Your Favorite Cars From The 1980s
Obviously, the best thing to come out of the 1980s is myself and my fellow geriatric Millennials. Members of America's actual greatest generation were born during a time of some wonderful cars, though. I asked you what your favorite 1980s cars were earlier this week, and you delivered all sorts of weird vehicles from that glitzy decade. First off, there is strong evidence via these comments that the Ferrari 288 GTO isn't just he most beautiful car of the '80s — it might be the most beautiful car of all time. I didn't include it in this list, because it is incredibly obvious to all involve. While there are a lot of Hondas and BMWs on the docket, there's quite a few weird ones as well — Lancias, Alfa Romeos and even Mitsubishis grace the list. Take a scroll through memory lane.
Honda on a roll
Honda was on a roll in the late 80s. They were making arguably the most reliable cars in the world, and they were doing their best to make them fun to drive, whether they were family-hauling Accords or two-door Acura Legends with a 5-speed manual. This pursuit of fun was clearly evident in the CRX Si. It was small, light, practical, and a very sporty drive on backroads. The 1989 CRX Si in Barbados Yellow was peak CRX.
From 17Seconds
Back when Mitsubishi was awesome
I drive a Mercedes W123, so I am too biased towards it... besides it's technically a 70's car. I would say Mazda Miata, but that is pretty late 80's... The car that screams: "Hella 80's!" To me is the Mitsubishi Starion. I was awestruck by it as a teenager
From Matt Pipes
A true classic
1988 Celica All Trac Turbo. This was one of the most fun cars I've ever owned. Living in Northeast Ohio, this car made me look forward to winter.
From KOZEG
A tale of two Honda Preludes
It's easy to say my favorite was from an exotic car poster or a Testor's model built during that time – Esprit, Countach, Testarossa, etc. But one of my neighbors purchased, new, 1989 Honda Prelude Si 4WS. Same color as the Prelude in the picture. Peak Honda. I was 15 and learning how to drive a stick shift and being family friends, my neighbor let me drive this brand new Prelude. Loved the low Honda cowl, decent power, point and shoot steering, and it seemed like the perfect car that anyone could afford. And all of these years later, I still want one that hasn't been modded to within an inch of its life.
and
My first car. A dark blue 1981 Honda Prelude. If they made it again, modernized it a bit, I would buy one in a heartbeat. I know Honda is coming out with something called a "Prelude", but it's not the same, although I am glad that they are coming out with a coupe again.
From Xavier96 and Tom Gladstone
Big BMW love
The BMW E30. Fit me like a glove. The perfect size. Timeless styling. Wonderful proportions that make it clear it is a serious RWD car. Built like a tank. It had some of the best engines BMW has ever produced. Very comfortable and spacious for its size (even the trunk is bigger than that of the larger E28). Great ergonomics such that every control for the driver is at hand in the place you expect it. Comfortable suspension. Seriously good balance and handling with a beautifully smooth drivertain. So easy to drive that I taught several people to drive stick in mine. Overall, the best car I've ever owned.
From David Morales
More big BMW love
Always thought a M6 is a wonderful balance of qualities.
From semica altoid
Had to scroll way too far for a little Lancia love
Ferrari GTO for unobtainable exotics. For a more working class car, a Lancia Integrale.
From Former Autoblog
A nice Alfetta
While the Alfetta started life in the '70s, the GTV-6 was a product of the '80s.
From Jake
That Pontiac fire
1988 Pontiac Fiero GT
Specifically in red with the t-tops! I've owned a silver 1987 and a red 1984, but the unicorn 88 t-tops is on my dream car list for sure.
From StalePhish
You Audi love this vehicle
84 Audi Sport Quattro, after the Group B of course.
From towman